ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals

ESS ENGUIFING STATEGY SIGNALS





This indicator detects envelope type candles to which a filter is applied, this filter is made up of 3 strategies together, with which it is possible to identify the greatest possible effectiveness within the measurable parameters.





The signals are indicated by upward and downward arrows for each of the directions, and you can also activate or deactivate alerts, emails and push messages to the mobile.





It is worth mentioning that no indicator is 100% effective, so it should be accompanied by technical analysis or the help of other indicators to improve the effectiveness of your own strategy.