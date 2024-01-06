Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
- Indicators
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- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 20
Discover and exploit statistical market behavior with a powerful probabilistic pattern analyzer
This indicator is a complete solution for studying and trading probabilistic candle patterns.
It analyzes historical bullish and bearish sequences to detect high-probability patterns that repeat in the market.
With its pattern editor, built-in strategies and backtesting features, traders can research, test, optimize and operate pattern-based strategies directly on the chart.
Main Features
-> Advanced Pattern Editor
Create and store up to 5 fully customizable patterns.
You can define:
- Which candles will trigger a signal
- Which candles will be used as the base pattern
- Number of candles used to define the quadrants
- Color filter
- Percentage filter
- Number of quadrants to analyze
- Expiration candles
This allows traders to explore virtually unlimited probabilistic market behaviors.
-> Built-in Pattern Library
Includes 21 pre-configured patterns, such as:
- MHI 1 / 2 / 3
- C3
- Five Flip
- Turn Over
- Seven Flip
All patterns can be used as-is or loaded into the Pattern Editor and modified to create new strategies.
-> Backtest and Statistics
The backtest mode allows you to evaluate pattern performance directly on the chart and allows to generate multi-asset performance reports.
-> On-Chart Multi-Asset Probability Monitor
Displays a real-time multi-asset probability monitor directly on the chart, allowing quick comparison of signals across multiple instruments.
-> Trading Strategies and Filters
- Trend filter
- Consecutive Stop-Out filter
- Martingale level filter
- Martingale cycle filter
- Anti-delay filter (send signals before entry)
- Win percentage filter (can be applied globally or per martingale level)
- Pattern confluence
- External indicator cataloging and confluence with with built in or custom patterns
-> Pattern Auto Detection
For strategies where signals take longer to appear, this feature continuously scans selected patterns and automatically switches to one that meets your strategy entry conditions.
-> Alerts
Multiple alert options for manual trading:
- Before-entry alert (X seconds before entry)
- Consecutive Stop-Out alert
- Martingale level alert
- Alert based on number of Stop-Outs in cataloging
Includes Push Notifications for mobile devices.
-> Integration
Telegram Signals
Send signals to Telegram using a fully customizable messaging EA:
Automation Bots
For automation, use the auxiliary indicator to send signals with any input configuration:
-> Supported Timeframes
Works on:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- H1