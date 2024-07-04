MultiTimeFrame Moving Average Osw

MULTI TIME FRAME MOVING AVERAGE OSW





(METATRADER 5)





This indicator will allow you to add moving averages of all types of configuration, with the difference that if you are in a timeframe, you can add the one at a higher level, to give an example, if you are in a 5-minute timeframe and want to see the moving average exponential of 20 of temporality of 15 minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours, only by configuring the correct parameters in the indicator menu you will be able to see them as shown in the indicator images.