KT Renko Patterns MT5

KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart.

Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades.

As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for W-M, Power Pennant, AB=CD, Triple Top and Triple Bottom, Double Top and Double Bottom, Two Back Strike, ZigZag Bricks, and Swing Breakout formations. Each detected setup is named and drawn on the chart so you can read the structure without checking every brick manually. Identified patterns remain on the chart and are not redrawn.

What you see on the chart

Pattern structure: colored lines and labels show the formation and its direction.

colored lines and labels show the formation and its direction. Trade references: a stop-loss level and up to three Fibonacci targets give you consistent points to evaluate.

a stop-loss level and up to three Fibonacci targets give you consistent points to evaluate. Brick reversals: marks highlight reversal bricks, with optional alerts when a new reversal appears.

marks highlight reversal bricks, with optional alerts when a new reversal appears. Historical performance: the panel summarizes total signals, wins and losses, success rate, and average profit from the loaded Renko history.

Shape it around your Renko setup

Enable only the formations you want to follow. The Success Rate Criterion tells the performance panel which target counts as a successful signal. Min. Bars Between Patterns controls the spacing between setups. A higher value produces fewer, more separated signals, while a lower value allows the indicator to show formations more frequently.

The panel is most useful when you compare results on the same symbol and brick size. When you change the symbol or brick size, read the statistics again for that specific chart rather than carrying the previous result across.

Keep the chart responsive

History Bars controls how much loaded Renko history the indicator analyzes and draws. If the chart becomes slow, reduce History Bars. If your Renko generator also has a Limit Bars setting, keep both history limits at practical values.

The main controls cover the eight pattern switches, minimum spacing, pattern names, reversal marks and alerts, performance analysis, success criterion, and history depth. This lets you keep the chart focused on the Renko formations and statistics that matter to your own setup.