Heat Map OSW

HEAD MAP OSW





This indicator is ideal to know the current state of all currency combinations and to know their variation.





The variation is calculated by the percentage movement of the price from the current price to 24 hours ago, or whatever is configured in the menu.





To know the variation of a currency, you simply have to look at the primary currency, example:





in the EUR you have to look vertically to compare with other currencies and at the end of it all, you find the average of all these variation values.





the prefix and suffix are used when the broker puts them on the symbol or currency pair (example: EURUSD.pro) the suffix would be .pro