Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
- Indicators
- Tahir Mehmood
- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 7
Overview
The Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and trade trend line breakouts with precision. It automatically identifies dynamic support and resistance levels using pivot point analysis and plots trend lines in real-time. By focusing on breakout logic, this indicator highlights key market levels where price is likely to accelerate, providing traders with actionable signals.
Key Features
-
Automated trendline detection using pivot highs and lows
-
Breakout logic alerts for resistance and support breaches
-
Fully customizable colors, widths, maximum trend lines, and extensions
-
Auto-refresh to keep trend lines updated
-
Optional refresh info display on chart
Benefits for Traders
Streamlines breakout trading, improves entry timing, and enhances market awareness. Provides a reliable framework to capture high-probability moves across any instrument or timeframe.