Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy

Overview

The Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and trade trend line breakouts with precision. It automatically identifies dynamic support and resistance levels using pivot point analysis and plots trend lines in real-time. By focusing on breakout logic, this indicator highlights key market levels where price is likely to accelerate, providing traders with actionable signals.

Key Features

  • Automated trendline detection using pivot highs and lows

  • Breakout logic alerts for resistance and support breaches

  • Fully customizable colors, widths, maximum trend lines, and extensions

  • Auto-refresh to keep trend lines updated

  • Optional refresh info display on chart

Benefits for Traders

Streamlines breakout trading, improves entry timing, and enhances market awareness. Provides a reliable framework to capture high-probability moves across any instrument or timeframe.


