Overview

The Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and trade trend line breakouts with precision. It automatically identifies dynamic support and resistance levels using pivot point analysis and plots trend lines in real-time. By focusing on breakout logic, this indicator highlights key market levels where price is likely to accelerate, providing traders with actionable signals.

Key Features

Automated trendline detection using pivot highs and lows

Breakout logic alerts for resistance and support breaches

Fully customizable colors, widths, maximum trend lines, and extensions

Auto-refresh to keep trend lines updated

Optional refresh info display on chart

Benefits for Traders

Streamlines breakout trading, improves entry timing, and enhances market awareness. Provides a reliable framework to capture high-probability moves across any instrument or timeframe.



