The MyEwo indicator is a tool that helps you to find the short maturity direction in your chart. Default input values are frequently used values in this indicator. You can find and use your own values according to your own trend detection and pairs you will trade.

My advice is to use a moving average in order to understand the long maturity trend on your main graph (200 and higher may be appropriate). The M5 graphics will be simplify Scalping style Trade transactions that you will use . You can usually choose M5 signals of MYEwo indicator's with the main trend direction.

In the MyEwo indicator, you can track the intersection of the signal line intersections with EWO Line and the EWO Line zero line.

