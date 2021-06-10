ATR Line MT4

The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher than the price chart, then the trend is "bearish".  Breakdown of the main indicator line - "ATR Line" by the signal moving average line - "Signal Line" from top to bottom, gives a sell signal. Breakdown of the main indicator line - "ATR Line" by the signal moving average line - "Signal Line" from bottom to top gives a signal to buy. The main line of the indicator can be used to set "Stop Loss" or "Take Profit".

Indicator main line parameters:

ATR Period - ATR calculation period.

MA Period - period for calculating the average price.

MA Type - the method for calculating the average price.

ATR ratio - the ratio by which the ATR value is multiplied.

Indicator signal line parameters:

Use signal line - enable or disable the signal line.

Signal MA period - signal moving average period.

Signal MA type - a method for calculating the signal moving average.

Signal MA Price - the price used to calculate the signal moving average.

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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Lions share AtrLine is a trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy is based on the ATR Line indicator, which is constructed using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator and a Moving Average (MA) . The EA determines the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, which helps to eliminate false entries. Thanks to flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a trailing stop, Lions share
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Советник "Lions share ATR line" работает на любых валютных парах. Сигналы на покупку и продажу вычисляются индикатором "ATR Line" . Все вычисления производятся только по предыдущим барам графика инструмента. Торговые операции происходят в момент открытия нового бара графика. Оптимизацию советника можно проводить в режиме - "По ценам открытия", это не влияет на результат и ускоряет оптимизацию. Вы быстро сможете оптимизировать параметры советника под любые валютные пары. Советник открывает только
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The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Lions share ATR Line MT5
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Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
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