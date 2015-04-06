Gold Pro Central

is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs

on

Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion.

Gold Pro Central

is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.