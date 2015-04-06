Gold Pro Central
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Gold Pro Central is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs XAUUSD on M5 Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion. Gold Pro Central is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
Recommendation
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5 - 20
|Minimum deposit
|100$
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.