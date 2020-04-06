TW Sniper EA MT4

TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading


TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable results, simple setup, and long-term portfolio safety.


Why Choose TW Sniper EA?

  • Exclusive scalping strategy based on trend-following logic

  • Executes only one trade at a time for optimized risk control

  • Multiple protection algorithms to safeguard trading capital

  • Advanced money management with hidden SL and TP

  • Strict drawdown control for account security

  • Win rate up to 80% with potential capital growth of 20% per month

  • Optimized for gold trading (XAUUSD) in London and New York sessions

  • Easy installation, free lifetime updates, and dedicated support


Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced trader, TW Sniper EA MT4 delivers a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading systems.


Optimal Settings for Maximum Performance:

  • Broker: Choose one with consistently low spreads
  • Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro recommended
  • Minimum starting balance: $1000
  • Leverage: Minimum of 1:500
  • Best paired with XAUUSD 
  • VPS required for uninterrupted 24/7 operation


 For full setup and usage guidance, refer to our comprehensive tutorial and video walkthroughs.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764500

