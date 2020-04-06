TW Sniper EA MT4
- Experts
- Altan Karakaya
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading
TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable results, simple setup, and long-term portfolio safety.
Why Choose TW Sniper EA?
Exclusive scalping strategy based on trend-following logic
Executes only one trade at a time for optimized risk control
Multiple protection algorithms to safeguard trading capital
Advanced money management with hidden SL and TP
Strict drawdown control for account security
Win rate up to 80% with potential capital growth of 20% per month
Optimized for gold trading (XAUUSD) in London and New York sessions
Easy installation, free lifetime updates, and dedicated support
Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced trader, TW Sniper EA MT4 delivers a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading systems.
Optimal Settings for Maximum Performance:
- Broker: Choose one with consistently low spreads
- Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro recommended
- Minimum starting balance: $1000
- Leverage: Minimum of 1:500
- Best paired with XAUUSD
- VPS required for uninterrupted 24/7 operation
For full setup and usage guidance, refer to our comprehensive tutorial and video walkthroughs.