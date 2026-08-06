TrendSniperPortfolio

🎯 TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 🎯

Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) .

Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price action and dynamic exponential moving averages. Every single position is guarded by a hard stop loss from the millisecond it opens.

📊 LATEST PERFORMANCE UPDATE (8-Month Verified Test)

Tested on 100% Real Ticks with real-world broker conditions:

• 💰 Initial Deposit: $500.00 USD (Safe to start with $200 minimum)

• 📈 Total Net Profit: +$837.60 USD (Over 160% Net Return in 8 months!)

• 🛡️ Max Equity Drawdown: Only 21.19% (Super safe capital protection)

• 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 8.95 (Exceptional risk-to-reward consistency)

• ⚡ Profit Factor: 1.31 (Highly stable and verified profit distribution)

📊 3-YEAR COMPREHENSIVE BACKTEST RESULTS (2024 - 2026)

• 🔹 Total Net Profit: +$1,394.42 USD

• 🔹 History Quality: 100% Real Ticks Accuracy

🛠️ CORE STRATEGY FEATURES:

• Strict 1.3% Capital Risk Per Trade: The lot size is automatically and dynamically calculated based on your exact account balance.

• No Dangerous Elements: Absolutely NO grid, NO martingale, NO continuous stacking in loss, and NO high drawdown strategies.

• Balanced Reward Ratio: Built on a sharp 150-point Stop Loss and an expansive 350-point Take Profit target (1:2.33 Reward Ratio).

• Hidden Capital Protection: Includes an optional built-in Breakeven module that secures your open positions as the market moves in our favor.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

• 📌 Symbol: FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index)

• 📌 Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

• 📌 Minimum Deposit: $500 USD (Perfect setup) or $200 (Minimum setup)

• 📌 Account Type: Any Raw spread or standard account format

📞 OFFICIAL CUSTOMER SUPPORT & VIP ACCESS

We believe in 100% transparency and verified performance. For setup assistance, optimal .set files, and exclusive community updates, connect with us directly:

🌐 TELEGRAM CHANNEL: @resellerkosova

📞 WHATSAPP SUPPORT: +383 44 411 199

Settle for a verified math algorithm. Check the screenshot section below for full MT5 reports, download the FREE DEMO today, and trade with ironclad discipline! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐