SOLOMON Statistical Arbitrage PRO

Advanced Pairs Trading EA with Kalman Filter + Monte Carlo Optimization

Overview

SOLOMON Statistical Arbitrage PRO is a sophisticated pairs trading Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want to profit from mean-reversion opportunities between two correlated financial instruments.

Using advanced statistical methods including Kalman Filter for dynamic hedge ratio calculation, Monte Carlo simulation for optimal Z-Score detection, and robust risk management, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Key Features

Three Beta Calculation Methods : Static, OLS Regression, and Kalman Filter (adaptive)

: Static, OLS Regression, and (adaptive) Dynamic Entry Z-Score Optimization via Monte Carlo Simulation (100+ paths)

via Monte Carlo Simulation (100+ paths) Smart Position Sizing based on spread volatility and account risk

based on spread volatility and account risk Multiple Stop Loss & Take Profit Modes : Z-Score based Percentage of balance Risk-Reward Ratio

: Extreme Jump Protection – filters out market shocks

– filters out market shocks Early Close Technology – closes trades near zero for clean exits

– closes trades near zero for clean exits Real-time & Historical Spread Analysis

Full Hedging Support (Netting & Hedging accounts)

(Netting & Hedging accounts) Detailed Logging & Results Export

Why SOLOMON Stands Out

Feature SOLOMON PRO Typical Pairs EA Beta Calculation Kalman + OLS Static only Entry Optimization Monte Carlo Fixed Z-Score Risk Management Volatility-based Simple fixed lots Jump Protection Yes Usually absent Adaptive to Market Regime Yes No







How It Works

Calculates dynamic hedge ratio (Beta) between Symbol A and Symbol B Monitors the spread in real-time using rolling statistics Computes Z-Score of the current spread deviation Uses Monte Carlo simulation to determine the statistically optimal entry Z-Score Opens hedged pair positions when deviation exceeds threshold Manages trade with multiple exit strategies until mean reversion occurs

The EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions through its Kalman Filter and periodic re-optimization.

Recommended Settings

Best Pairs : EURUSD/GBPUSD, EURUSD/USDJPY, XAUUSD/XAGUSD, Stock pairs, etc.

: EURUSD/GBPUSD, EURUSD/USDJPY, XAUUSD/XAGUSD, Stock pairs, etc. Timeframe : H1 (recommended), works on M15–H4

: H1 (recommended), works on M15–H4 Minimum Account : $1,000 (better with $5,000+)

: $1,000 (better with $5,000+) Broker: Any (ECN/STP recommended)

Default symbols: EURUSD + GBPUSD

Input Parameters Highlights

DynamicEntryZScore – Enables intelligent Monte Carlo optimization

– Enables intelligent Monte Carlo optimization BetaCalculationMethod – Choose between STATIC, OLS, or KALMAN

– Choose between STATIC, OLS, or KALMAN RiskPercent – Risk per trade (default 1%)

– Risk per trade (default 1%) Multiple TP/SL modes – Full flexibility

– Full flexibility JumpProtection – Protects against flash crashes and news spikes

Risk Management

True volatility-based position sizing

Maximum open spreads control

Multiple layered protection systems

No dangerous grid or martingale

⚠️ Past performance is not indicative of future results. Like all trading systems, use with proper risk management. Always test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before live use.

Support

Regular updates

Parameter optimization assistance

Custom pair requests possible

Dedicated support via MQL5 messages

Keywords

Statistical Arbitrage, Pairs Trading, Mean Reversion, Kalman Filter, Monte Carlo, Spread Trading, Hedge EA, Correlation Trading, Forex Robot, Gold Silver Arbitrage