Solomon Statistical Arbitrage Pro

  • Experts
  • Stephen Njai Njoroge
    Stephen Njai Njoroge

    Stephen Njai Njoroge

    • CEO at  Alternate Mechanics
    • Kenya
    • 168
    I am a full-time algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer with over 7 years of experience in Forex and CFD markets. My background combines strong programming skills (MQL5, Python, C++) with deep market knowledge gained from both manual trading and systematic trading.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 25 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

SOLOMON Statistical Arbitrage PRO

Advanced Pairs Trading EA with Kalman Filter + Monte Carlo Optimization

Overview

SOLOMON Statistical Arbitrage PRO is a sophisticated pairs trading Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want to profit from mean-reversion opportunities between two correlated financial instruments.

Using advanced statistical methods including Kalman Filter for dynamic hedge ratio calculation, Monte Carlo simulation for optimal Z-Score detection, and robust risk management, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Key Features

  • Three Beta Calculation Methods: Static, OLS Regression, and Kalman Filter (adaptive)
  • Dynamic Entry Z-Score Optimization via Monte Carlo Simulation (100+ paths)
  • Smart Position Sizing based on spread volatility and account risk
  • Multiple Stop Loss & Take Profit Modes:
    • Z-Score based
    • Percentage of balance
    • Risk-Reward Ratio
  • Extreme Jump Protection – filters out market shocks
  • Early Close Technology – closes trades near zero for clean exits
  • Real-time & Historical Spread Analysis
  • Full Hedging Support (Netting & Hedging accounts)
  • Detailed Logging & Results Export

Why SOLOMON Stands Out

Feature SOLOMON PRO Typical Pairs EA
Beta Calculation Kalman + OLS Static only
Entry Optimization Monte Carlo Fixed Z-Score
Risk Management Volatility-based Simple fixed lots
Jump Protection Yes Usually absent
Adaptive to Market Regime Yes No


How It Works

  1. Calculates dynamic hedge ratio (Beta) between Symbol A and Symbol B
  2. Monitors the spread in real-time using rolling statistics
  3. Computes Z-Score of the current spread deviation
  4. Uses Monte Carlo simulation to determine the statistically optimal entry Z-Score
  5. Opens hedged pair positions when deviation exceeds threshold
  6. Manages trade with multiple exit strategies until mean reversion occurs

The EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions through its Kalman Filter and periodic re-optimization.

Recommended Settings

  • Best Pairs: EURUSD/GBPUSD, EURUSD/USDJPY, XAUUSD/XAGUSD, Stock pairs, etc.
  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended), works on M15–H4
  • Minimum Account: $1,000 (better with $5,000+)
  • Broker: Any (ECN/STP recommended)

Default symbols: EURUSD + GBPUSD

Input Parameters Highlights

  • DynamicEntryZScore – Enables intelligent Monte Carlo optimization
  • BetaCalculationMethod – Choose between STATIC, OLS, or KALMAN
  • RiskPercent – Risk per trade (default 1%)
  • Multiple TP/SL modes – Full flexibility
  • JumpProtection – Protects against flash crashes and news spikes

Risk Management

  • True volatility-based position sizing
  • Maximum open spreads control
  • Multiple layered protection systems
  • No dangerous grid or martingale

⚠️ Past performance is not indicative of future results. Like all trading systems, use with proper risk management. Always test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before live use.

Support

  • Regular updates
  • Parameter optimization assistance
  • Custom pair requests possible
  • Dedicated support via MQL5 messages

Keywords

Statistical Arbitrage, Pairs Trading, Mean Reversion, Kalman Filter, Monte Carlo, Spread Trading, Hedge EA, Correlation Trading, Forex Robot, Gold Silver Arbitrage


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    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
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    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Simon Reeves
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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