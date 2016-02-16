FX Info Spread

4

Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show:

  • Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker)
  • ATR (Average True Range) in pips
  • Current Server Time
  • Current GMT Time
  • Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%)
  • Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts
  • All info labels have a tooltip with the same data

Available customizations:

  • Enable or disable any info line: Spread, ATR, Server Time, GMT Time, Account Info, NextBarTime, Swap Spread for Long and Short
  • Change font size, family and color
  • Change corner position, X and Y margins and line height
  • Select ATR parameters:
    • TimeFrame in minutes
    • Period


    Reviews 6
    Jason Carson
    482
    Jason Carson 2023.02.28 20:39 
     

    Just what I was looking for.

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    This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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    FX Info Spread MT5
    Pedro Fernandez
    3 (1)
    Utilities
    Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show: Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker) ATR (Average True Range) in pips Current Server Time Current GMT Time Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%) Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts All info labels have a tooltip with the same data Available customizations : Ena
    FREE
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    Jason Carson
    482
    Jason Carson 2023.02.28 20:39 
     

    Just what I was looking for.

    vluyima
    703
    vluyima 2020.02.03 09:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thomas Fairhurst
    1182
    Thomas Fairhurst 2019.05.31 09:09 
     

    Useful utility.

    Ngoc Nguyen
    539
    Ngoc Nguyen 2019.03.31 05:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Matthew Todorovski
    13134
    Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:10 
     

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    avall38486
    116
    avall38486 2018.05.31 08:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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