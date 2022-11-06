DG Equity Monitor

DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account.

The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions:

1. If the daily profit target is hit.

2. If the maximum drawdown is reached.

An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met.


Parameters:

Show Account Info

-Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart.


Show Pop Up Alert

-Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are met.

Send Mobile Notification

-Send alert via MT4 application on mobile when either condition 1 or 2 are met.


Use Daily Profit Target

-Choose whether or not to close the trades and send alert once the daily profit target is hit.

Profit Target Mode

-Choose to either use a fixed amount or a percentage of the account as the daily profit target.

Profit Target (Percentage)

-Set the daily profit target percentage to hit.

Profit Target (Amount)

-Set the daily profit target amount to hit.


Use Daily Maximum Drawdown

-Choose whether or not to close the trades and send alert once the daily maximum drawdown is reached.

Maximum Drawdown Mode

-Choose to either use a fixed amount or a percentage of the account as the daily maximum drawdown.

Maximum Drawdown (Percentage)

-Set the daily maximum drawdown percentage.

Maximum Drawdown (Amount)

-Set the daily maximum drawdown amount.


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Feel free to send me a message on telegram if you need the version that toggles the Autotrade button OFF when the above conditions are met.  Then back ON at the start of the new day. (Suitable for EAs).

Or

In case you need anything else custom made to your liking.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~Contact~
Telegram : https://t.me/forextradehunter


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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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DG Price Alerts MT4
David Mugo Gathaga
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Stay ahead of market movements with precision and efficiency using DG Price Alerts , a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy and flexibility. This powerful tool is crafted to provide instant notifications when price levels are touched or breached, ensuring that you never miss a crucial market opportunity. Key Features: User-Friendly Interface: Seamlessly navigate through our intuitive graphical user interface. Effortlessly set up alerts by placing horizontal lines, tren
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