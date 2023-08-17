Trade Panel MGH4

In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel.
If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your fingertips. Set fixed order parameters and execute trades swiftly by simply clicking the 'Buy' or 'Sell' button and . You can close all positions with just one button, or choose a specific type of pending order, or close only profitable or loss-making trades.
Experience a new level of convenience, efficiency, and profitability.

How to use Trade Panel MGH

Facilities:

  • Trailing stop - as your trade gains, the program secures another portion of the profits
  •  Partial closes - as the price moves in the right direction and your trade reaches further intermediate targets, the program will start to realise profits by closing further parts of the trade
  • Breakeven - the point at which your trade neither makes nor loses money
  • Risk free – If you choose a zero for the stop loss position, it will be risk-free
  • 3 precise lot size options.
  • See the information about TP, SL, Buy profit , Sell profit, symbol and timeframe in the corner of the chart
  • placement of pending orders in one click
  • Take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing stop loss options in points
  • Virtual take profit and stop loss option for hidden levels from the market
  • Option for deleting/closing/partially closing all orders/trades of the panel or entire account from one chart
  • closure of all open trades by one click
  • Spread monitor of current symbol, Timeframe, Bartime on chart
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit values in percent

By using the Trade Panel during your daily trading you can keep your trades and your account under control at all times.
Feel free to get in touch whenever questions arise, and we will gladly assist you.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mahsafarjami


#Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, visible Stop Loss, visible Take Profit, Trade Panel.

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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel. If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your finger
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