This is a user guide to the features of the EasyTradePad MT4/MT5 trading panel. At the moment, the panel is designed with a black background.
The screenshots in blue are part of the instructions from the previous version of the panel. In the new design, all the previous functions have been preserved and new ones have been added.
Demo Now Available!
Try out our trading panel EasyTradePad for MT4/5 with a free demo version. This is the perfect chance to explore the EA’s panel features and ensure it works seamlessly with your system. To receive a demo version, write me a private message.
How to Install the Demo Version:
- Open MetaTrader and click on "File" in the top-left corner.
- From the drop-down menu, choose "Open Data Folder."
- Navigate to the MQL4 or MQL5 directory.
- Go to the 'Experts' folder inside.
- Download the demo file (.ex4 or .ex5) using the link provided, and move it into the 'Experts' folder.
- Head back to MetaTrader, find 'Navigator,' right-click, and choose 'Refresh' from the menu.
- The demo will now appear in the list. Simply drag it onto your chart to get started!
- Demo work only 1 hour and only on EURUSD symbol.
Basic settings in input parameters
Parameter Settings
Magic_ Start= starting magic number order.
Req_ before_ open_ orders = true/false – if true, an additional window will appear to confirm the opening of orders.
Panel_Size – panel size
Money management
Source data for calculating % function– percentage calculation option. From balance/equity/free margin
Extra Settings
Order_ information = true/false – if true, if there are open orders, information about the current state of the position will be displayed at the bottom.
Order_ information_ color – color for displaying information about the current state of the position.
Print_Error= true/false – printing errors in the Experts column
Opening orders
Orders are opened using the buttons:
- Buy
- Sell
- Pending – opening pending orders for both buying and selling
When the button Ins. enabled, orders are opened instantly, taking into account the choice of the direction of the order.
When the button Ins. disabled parameters of the opened order can be adjusted on the chart.
- When you click on the tools button, a panel opens for order tracking settings
Controlling the panel size on the Screen
The panel can be reduced and increased to the size you need directly on the chart; it can also be collapsed and placed in the part of the chart you need and then expanded as needed.
Ability to track orders and check the strategy in the tester
The panel has an order tracking system. The buttons for enabling the averaging / breakeven / pyramiding / trailing stop functions are located in the middle of the panel
Click on the dash zone, when the checkmarks appear, we enable / disable these functions.
The Max_DD setting is designed to control the total loss for a series of orders with averaging and pyramiding.
Under most of the functions there are built-in hints that you can read if necessary.
The control of order tracking parameters settings is located at the bottom of the panel and is called by clicking the gear icon.
The settings are signed and divided into three blocks.
Averaging Sets column
- Distance – select the distance between orders
- Step Dist – distance to the first averaging order
- Plus parameter – serves as the amount of profit in points for averaging orders
- Equol Lot parameter – can be activated if you want to open all averaging orders with one lot, the lot size will be equal to the first order in the series.
Pyramiding Sets column
This column contains parameters for controlling position pyramiding.
- Num parameter. Order – this is the number of orders involved in the construction of the pyramid
- Reduce Lot Using this function, the lot of each subsequent order in the pyramid will decrease. The % reduction is controlled in the global settings.
This setting is needed to build the correct pyramid. An example is shown in this picture.
- The Equol Lot function opens all pyramiding orders with the volume equal to the first order.
- The Break Trig setting is the distance after which the transaction will be transferred to breakeven.
Trailing Set column
The first three settings Start/Distance/Step are the basic trailing stop settings.
The fourth setting of Cand Tral is a trawl on the shadows of the candles. This setting also has an activation parameter and a choice of TF candles.
The Trail function works for orders located in the profitable zone, the function does not apply to series for which averaging or pyramiding has occurred.
The Candel_Tral_Activate setting is in the global settings. In practice, this is the number of points that the price must overcome, after which trailing along the shadows of the candles will turn on.
Candle trawl TF is selected in the Cand_Tral_TF setting.
Change Current Orders function
Each order has its own unique magic number. When opening an order, in the Magic column, we see with which magic we open the order.
In the future, we will be able to enable / disable pyramiding / averaging / trailing / breakeven, as well as change the settings of these functions, namely the averaging step, trailing size, breakeven trigger for open orders.
Sequencing
1 First – change the parameter settings on the panel, 2 second – press the Change button, having previously indicated to Magic the number of the order whose parameters we want to change.
With the Close button, we can close any order or series we have chosen by also indicating to Magic the number of the order that we want to close.
When opening orders, in the lower left corner we will see the financial status of positions, which will also be convenient for trading control.
Order tracking functions
This chapter describes the meaning of the buttons:
- Av_ cl (Average Close – closing through averaging)
- Pyr (Pyramiding )
- Breakev. (Breakeven )
- Tral (Trailing Stop)
- Max_DD (Maximum Drawdown )
How partially close trade with EasyTradePad
Top 5 convenient panel features:
- Calculation of risk in percentage and in account currency
- Placement of market and pending orders with simultaneous risk adjustment directly on the chart using the mouse
- Ability to track orders, namely:
- pyramiding
- averaging
- withdrawal to breakeven
- trailing stop
- The ability to conveniently save custom settings and quickly switch between them
- The work of the panel in the tester, to test your own strategy, which will save a lot of time.
By the way, many of these panels do not provide such an opportunity as backtesting.
This panel has a free version for online testing.
I suggest that you see for yourself the convenience and ease of this panel, you can rent the panel for a month until the moment of purchase.
How to Averaging your trade
By turning on the averaging key , the opened position will be closed by averaging the position.
Why do most successful traders use averaging in the foreign exchange market?
The essence lies in simple logic… The fact is that the FOREX market is dominated by corridors, since the Central banks of countries keep their national currencies in a certain price flat, which will be beneficial for exports and imports.
If the currency is too expensive, then exports will also be expensive on the international market, and if the national currency is very cheap, then imported goods for the country’s economy can be very expensive, respectively.
Thus, the national banks of all countries need to keep a constant balance between exports and imports. The main levers of influence on the value of the currency are the regulation of the discount rate parameters, sharp and straightforward statements regarding their monetary policy, the purchase or sale of the national currency. That is why the corridor character prevails in the currency markets.
However, not all currency pairs can be corridor pairs and you should choose exactly those whose corrective movements are more than 50-60% of the impulse. Otherwise, you can “catch knives” instead of riding the wave of the trend.
The most interesting pairs to average
these are EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, CHFJPY, AUDCHF.
This strategy can also be applied to stocks, but mainly in buy positions, selecting stocks with further growth potential.
Visualization of the averaging technique on the chart
When averaging, we have the Plus parameter in the settings, which is added to the average price and becomes our Take Profit.
Order averaging parameters
Distance – distance in points between averaging orders
Step – distance in points from the opening price to the first averaging order
Plus – profit in points for averaging orders
Equal Lot – use the same lot for all averaging orders
Also in the properties of the adviser (call with the F7 key) you can adjust the following settings:
Average_Coefficient
averaging factor. For example, if the averaging coefficient =1.3, then the risk of each subsequent averaging order will increase by this value.
Hand selection price of new averaging level= true/false
-function allows you to manually select the level of placement of averaging orders, even if you do not select the level where to place the order, the panel will calculate and place the order on its own based on the Step Distance and Distance settings.
Distance for notice new level averaging
– the distance for which you will receive a notification and the ability to change the next level of averaging where an additional order will be opened.
Close_order_after_M_DD = true/false
– if true, then when the maximum drawdown is reached, the specified percentage % in , loss will be covered.
The maximum drawdown parameter is set in this cell in % of the deposit, and will be shown on the chart using the red line Max_DD_line
If the price goes beyond this line, the opening of averaging orders will stop.
This is done so that you can understand what you are risking and at the right time either close positions with a loss or increase the drawdown for a given series of orders and continue to average positions.
Pause in hours after exceeding the drawdown
– a pause in hours after receiving the poppy event. drawdowns
Show_Current_Max_DD_line
– show the price line on the chart where the specified maximum loss will be located.
Maximum number of allowable averaging orders = true/false
if true then the averaging grid will be controlled by Max_Orders_in_Siries
Maximum number of averaging orders
– the maximum number of price averaging knees.
Distance Notice Alert/Notifications for averaging
Averaging_level_Notice_Push/ Email/ Alert
–push/email/alert notifications when it becomes possible to select the averaging level
Article how to average position correctly https://softimotrade.com/en/position-averaging-correct-use-in-trading-and-on-which-markets-it-works-best/
How to Pyramiding your trade
Position pyramiding consists in adding a trend position.
An example of how to build pyramiding with a decrease in each subsequent order.
Reduce_Lot
The logic of decreasing each subsequent order in the pyramid
If we have Reduce_Lot = true – each subsequent lot is opened less by Reduce_lot_Coef (this setting is located inside the Inputs parameters).
For example, if Reduce_Lot_Coef=30%, then each subsequent lot after the first one is opened 30% less than the volume of the previous one, up to the moment of the minimum 0.01 lot, and then the opening occurs with the minimum volume.
Num_Order
The number of orders from which the pyramid is built is selected in the Num_Order setting
Num_order – the order of opening orders is by dividing the distance to the take profit for the first open order, the opening of orders occurs as the price moves towards the transaction.
For example, if the take profit of the 1st order = 30 points, Num_order=2, then the second order will open after the price passes 15 points (that is, Num_order will always take into account the first initial order as already participating in the pyramid.)
For example, Num_order=3, TP=60 points, then the second order will open after the price passes 20 points, the 3rd order after 40 points, that is, it will always open -1 position, as it were, less.
Equal_lot
If this function is enabled, then all orders will be opened with the initially open lot, the very first order.
How to Breakeven your trade
Breakev. (Breakeven)
The breakeven function allows you to move the SL above the opening price of a position after the price overcomes the distance specified in the Breakeven Triger.
The breakeven feature works very well with pyramiding as you will be able to carry over the next profitable order that covered the Breakeven Triger distance.
Breakeven Triger
The minimum distance that the price must overcome in the positive zone before transferring the transaction to the Breakeven
How to Trailing Stop your trade
Tral (Trailing Stop)
The function works in two versions:
– trawl by points
– trailing on the shadows of candles (that is, it transfers the SL for the high / low of the previous candle)
To enable trailing stop by points, just click the Tral button in the settings, making sure that there is no checkmark on Candel_Tral.
Tral Start
– distance in the positive zone after which the trailing stop is activated
T Dis SL (Tral distance to SL)
– distance in points from the current price to the stop-loss level
Tral Step
– step in points for trailing
Cand Tral
Trailing by candlestick shadows, setting per max./min. of the previous candle, the transfer of SL occurs after the closing of the current candle. The TF of the account is selected in the settings in the Cand_Tral_TF parameter.
Settings in input parameters
Cand_Tral_TF
– choice of TF for trailing by candles
Candel_Tral_activate
– the distance that the price must pass in the profit zone, after which the trailing stop is activated by candles
Сandel_Tral_Step
– the distance from the shadows of the candle to the trailing stop.
Cand_Tral_Bars
– the number of candles from which it will search for the largest high/low prices, if set to 1, then the high/low of the last closed candle of the selected time frame is taken.
Calculating risk and placing orders
Any opened order can be adjusted depending on:
- lot
- risk as a percentage of the deposit
- in deposit currency
- in points
On the left side of the panel we see the value:
- R % – risk as a percentage per trade from the deposit
- TP% – take profit as a percentage of the deposit
- SLp – estimated stop loss in points
All percentage calculations can be adjusted in the global settings in the Money Management section, the calculation can be made by:
- balance
- equity
- free margin
On the right side of the panel, we can open a deal by setting the starting lot, stop loss and take profit values in points
Let’s move on to placing orders
We will consider placing orders using several examples:
Example 1
- market order, size SL 250 TP 750, lot 0.01
Before placing an order, I will mention the Ins. button, turning on / off this button, we can open an order immediately or visually correct it with the mouse on the chart and then send a request to open.
Example 2
Pending buy order with Risk 1%, TP = 3.5%, SL= 200 pips
To do this, we will press the Panding button and select the order placement level.
At the same time, please note that we can fully continue to adjust Risk, TP size and Sl directly on the chart.
Similarly, using the Ins button. pending orders can be opened either immediately or with preliminary adjustment of the order parameters on the chart.
Saving settings to set files
Each trader eventually comes to a comfortable risk for him, the size of SL and TP, and opens most transactions with the same parameters.
I noticed this on my own and thus I assume that saving the settings will be useful for other traders as well.
The function of saving settings is located in the upper right corner, the control is carried out with just two keys and the input field name of the set. file.
Consider 2 examples of sets:
Example 1
Risk 0.3%, TP 1.2%, SL 200 points
Enter the name 0.3 for our set file and click save.
Example 2
Suppose for riskier trades we want to open an order with the settings Risk 1%, TP 3%, SL 150 pips
Set the values in the desired columns and enter the name 1, click save.
Now in our panel we can switch between the saved settings using the up/down buttons.
And also, for example, if we open another currency pair, then our settings will also be present on it, which I am sure will be very convenient.
Full list of input parameters
Parameter Settings
Magic_ Start= initial order of magic numbers.
Req_ before_ open_ orders = true/false -if true, an additional window will appear to confirm the opening of orders.
Panel_ Size – panel size
Averaging
Average_ Coefficient=averaging factor
Hand selection price of new averaging level = true/false – the function allows you to manually select the level of placement of averaging orders, even if you do not select the level where to place the order, the robot will calculate and place the order on its own based on the Step Distance and Distance settings.
Distance for notice new level averaging – the distance for which you will receive a notification and the ability to change the next level of averaging where an additional order will be opened.
Close_ order_ after_ M_ DD = true/false if true, then when the maximum drawdown of the specified % is reached, the loss will be closed.
Pause in hours after exceeding the drawdown – pause in hours after receiving the poppy event. drawdowns
Show_ Current_ Max_ DD_ line – show the price line on the chart where the specified maximum loss will be located.
Maximum number of allowable averaging orders = true/false if true then the averaging grid will be controlled by Max_Orders_in_Siries
Maximum number of averaging orders – the maximum number of price averaging knees.
Distance Notice Alert/Notifications for averaging
Averaging_ level_ Notice_ Push/ Email/ Email –push notifications when it becomes possible to select the averaging level
Pyramiding
Reduce_ lot_ Coef- percentage reduction coefficient for each subsequent lot when pyramiding a position.
Money management
Source data for calculating % function– percentage calculation option. From balance/equity/free margin
Trailing by Candlelight
Cand_ Tral_ TF – choice of TF for candle trailing
Candel_ Tral_ activate – the distance that the price must pass in the profit zone, after which the trailing stop is activated by candles
С andel_ Tral_ Step – the distance from the shadows of the candle to the trailing stop.
Cand_ Tral_ Bars the number of candles from which it will search for the largest high/low prices, if set to 1, then the high/low of the last closed candle of the selected time frame is taken.
Extra Settings
Order_ information = true/false – if true, if there are open orders, information about the current state of the position will be displayed at the bottom.
Order_ information_ color – color for displaying information about the current state of the position.
Print_Error= true/false – printing errors in the column Experts
Ability to open deals with the calculation of risk in $ directly through the panel
1) added the ability to open deals with the calculation of risk in $ directly through the panel
The R% Risk key became clickable and, when pressed, changes to R $.
When setting the risk in $ with an unacceptable size cl in points, the cl font will turn red; on hover, you will see the necessary parameters for specifying this deal.
Fully or partially close orders directly from the chart
2) added the ability to fully or partially close orders directly from the chart. Partial closing in% and in lots is available.
You can set the base values in the global settings.
Output line showing where Stop Out
3) Added line output showing where Stop Out will be located for the current account. It will be very useful for those who want to know exactly what the maximum risk of a price drop they can afford with the current deposit and leverage.
Function to see what the maximum risk we can afford with the current deposit
4) When you hover over the risk window, we will see what the maximum risk we can afford with the current deposit and leverage in order to use 100% leverage. However, your broker must provide a fixed leverage.
6) Increased data entry fields when opening an order, now you can set six-digit values when opening an order, this will be convenient for trading Bitcoin and other instruments with high volatility.
Switching between open orders, added the ability to see exactly where and with what parameters the order is located
7) When switching between open orders, added the ability to see exactly where and with what parameters the order is located for a given magic number, and you can also see on the panel from which side you opened this order and what values you set when opening (the cell from which you opened this the order will be highlighted with a white background)
Move and change the SL / TP values directly on the chart after opening
8) Added the ability to move and change the SL / TP values directly on the chart after opening, when you move you will always see how the risk / profit for this order will change.
In close button you can see the current financial position of the order
9) When you hover over the order close button, you see the current financial position of the order, the current profit / loss for this order in points, in $, in%.
Risk control through the Max_DD function in% of the account
10) When risk control through the Max_DD function in% of the account, the risk control option for averaging orders - the current line for the selected magic number will be highlighted in red and the text in it will be written in black.
11) Fixed athematic unfolding of a previously collapsed panel when switching TF. Now if you collapsed the panel and switch the time frame, the panel will expand only after you click on its name.
Conclusion
This strategy has been personally tested by me, it has very good results with skillful management.
Be sure to download and test the panel in the strategy tester or on the EURUSD pair.
I wish you successful trading!
If you have any questions regarding the adviser, you can contact me.
🔵 EasyTradePad for MT5 Available here
🟡 EasyTradePad for MT5 Available here