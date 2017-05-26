GND Big Bem
- Experts
- Nguyen Dang Giang
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 20 September 2017
- Activations: 5
Big Bem is completely automatic.
First, it will open an order with TakeProfit or TrailingStopLoss depending on the user settings. 10 hours later, it will open another order. A grid-based transactional mechanism will close automatically by the user setup CloseProfit.
Requirements and recommendations
- Deposit min $1,000 or optimal cent account.
- Use small spread.
Parameters
- MagicNumber: The unique (magic) number of the EA.
- TrailingStopLoss: As a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well.
- TakeProfit: Take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- StopLoss: Stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Distance: Distance to the next order. If you want to use it auto, fill it out with 0 (zero)
- UseBalance: Use percentage margin account (*UseBalance = 1%) Balance $10,000 => trader Balance $100 (volume min 0.01 proportional to $100 and increases).
- CloseProfit: Close all orders with average profit.
- Martingale: Increase unit Lots (Example Martingale = 0.05: lot = 0.01 for order A, next lot = 0.05 for order B, next lot = 0.1 for order C).
- MaxOrder: Limit the number orders allowed to trade for one pair.
This could be the best there is.
I traded this live for four days this week and it hit 10 of 11 trades successfully.
This is an elegant EA.