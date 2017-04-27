Regression Channel double

3.4

Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses.


Strategy Features

The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Market entries and exits are performed near the bordering regression curves. The deals are only opened in the trend direction, so most of them are closed with profit. Losing positions are averaged using additional deals, which are calculated so that their aggregate sum could also be closed with profit. Presence of a trade cycle in one of the directions while the criteria are met allows for the beginning of the second cycle in the other direction. This reduces the drawdown during averaging and increases the price movement usage coefficient. Due to money management the trade volume increases with the growth of the deposit.


Results

The default parameters are optimized to trade with the minimal risk on EURUSD H1. The EA was tested with the default parameters using real ticks. Testing results: starting with the initial deposit of $100 on EURUSD H1, the robot earned $840 from 01/01/16 to 21/04/17, net profit for 15 months of trading comprised 840%; with the initial deposit of $1000 and initial lot increased to 0.05 it earned $8000, net profit comprised 800%.


Recommendations on usage

The EA operation does not require any indicators. Additional i-Regr indicator might be useful for visual tracking of regression curves calculated by the EA. Launch the indicator on the same chart with the EA. The indicator file is provided on the Comments tab. The degree, kstd, bars indicator inputs should be identical to the appropriate robot ones (default parameters are matched). The robot is easily optimizable for other currency pairs and timeframes. Parameters recommended for optimization are marked by (*). Optimization technique is shown in the video.


Parameters

Main Parameters

  • Language messages - English, Russian;
  • Magic number - magic number for orders;
  • Entry criteria - the distance to the trend line (% of the channel width) to enter/exit a trade;
  • Gradient criteria - minimum gradient of the regression channel, with which market entry is allowed, pts;
  • Offset for determining Gradient criteria - offset of the historic bar, relative to which the gradient is determined;
  • Distance to belay purposes - distance in points.

Regression channel parameters

  • Оrder of regression (degree) - order of regression;
  • Channel width (kstd) - channel width;
  • Number of bars in the channel (bars) - amount of bars for the channel regression line calculation.

Averaging parameters

  • Step of averaging positions - step in points (*);
  • Coefficient of change of the lot - lot increase ratio;
  • Maximum number of steps for averaging positions - the maximum number of averaging step (if exceeded, close all) (*);
  • Coefficient of stop - the proportion of the averaging step, determining the stop behind the level of the last order, 0.1 ... 1) (*);
  • Specified profit with averaging - preset averaging profit, $ per 0.01 lot.

Additional Parameters

  • Clearance - gap above distinctive spots (points);
  • Use money management - apply money management (Yes, No);
  • Initial lot - initial lot (*).

Interface parameters allow to customize the display style of on-screen information and do not require comments.

The robot can be used on 5 and 4 digit quotes. Automatically detects the number of digits in quotes. At the same time, the input parameters specified in points should always be set as for 5-digit quotes (set by default).

For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.
Reviews 5
Victor Minaev
2809
Victor Minaev 2019.11.29 11:19 
 

UPG: 5+, after six months of operation UPG: 11/08/2020 I continue to make a profit... Thanks!

UPG: 5+, works really well. Look here _https: / / www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/eagle-mvf/3805261 with a filter for magic 8381 (other Expert Advisors also work on the account), Initial lot 0.01 Thank you!

dezlim
127
dezlim 2019.06.17 05:27 
 

Rented this cool product, so far it's working really well for me with positive results. Author is also friendly and always ready to help.

Michaela Zinke
372
Michaela Zinke 2019.01.08 21:54 
 

I rented this product at the beginning of January.

It ist only one week, this is avery short time, but I can edit my review later ...

It seems so, as nobody has realized the potential of this system. I am using it on a very small account, because I don't have much money and I do have to grow a small account.

Please hav a look at my screenshot in the "Comments", seems not to be possible to post it here.

5 * from me for this system!

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Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
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An intelligent robot with its own unique neural network for trading gold on a real account. The trader does not need to configure anything. A new neural network has been created specifically for this robot, providing highly accurate fully automated trading without trader intervention. The built-in neural network allows the system to dynamically adapt to changes in market volatility. The neural network is trained to use a trend-following trading strategy. It employs proprietary methods to evaluat
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High-impact news trading — the robot automatically analyzes major market-moving economic events. No martingale or other high-risk strategies are used. All trades are protected with stop losses. HotNews is a fully automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform that uses one of the strongest market drivers — high-impact economic news . The robot analyzes the news calendar and opens trades during periods of maximum market volatility. Market entry is performed using pending orders placed shor
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Daniel Strebel
743
Daniel Strebel 2022.02.01 16:21 
 

Nicht Brauchbar

Vadim Zotov
31348
Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2022.02.01 18:43
Bitte schildern Sie uns ausführlich Ihr Problem. Ich werde Ihnen auf jeden Fall helfen, es zu lösen. Please, tell us in detail about your problem. I will definitely help you solve it.
ever07770
130
ever07770 2020.06.19 19:05 
 

Робот при большом тренде сливает депо и 650$ и 350$и 150$ на разных парах на реальных счетах! Зря купил!!!

Vadim Zotov
31348
Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2020.10.22 10:03
Вы не слушаете моих советов по использованию робота. Кроме того, вы пытаетесь меня шантажировать и занимаетесь вымогательством. Это нехорошо.
Victor Minaev
2809
Victor Minaev 2019.11.29 11:19 
 

UPG: 5+, after six months of operation UPG: 11/08/2020 I continue to make a profit... Thanks!

UPG: 5+, works really well. Look here _https: / / www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/eagle-mvf/3805261 with a filter for magic 8381 (other Expert Advisors also work on the account), Initial lot 0.01 Thank you!

dezlim
127
dezlim 2019.06.17 05:27 
 

Rented this cool product, so far it's working really well for me with positive results. Author is also friendly and always ready to help.

Michaela Zinke
372
Michaela Zinke 2019.01.08 21:54 
 

I rented this product at the beginning of January.

It ist only one week, this is avery short time, but I can edit my review later ...

It seems so, as nobody has realized the potential of this system. I am using it on a very small account, because I don't have much money and I do have to grow a small account.

Please hav a look at my screenshot in the "Comments", seems not to be possible to post it here.

5 * from me for this system!

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