Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro!

*StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them!

Recommendations :

Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD = 100 ). Balance = 300 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers



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