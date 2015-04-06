Vroom Vroom

Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro!

*StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them!

Recommendations : 

Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD = 100 ).

Balance  = 300 USD.

Pair = EURUSD.

TimeFrame = 5Min.

Broker = Trusted Brokers


Inputs descriptions : 

  • Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
  • Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
  • AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
  • Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
  • Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
  • Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • News Filter- (All News options Included ) 



Vroom Vroom!



Competitors :) ==>Asmani Max Mixed Hedging twin hedge dc algotradesoft dark personal grid grid king!

.


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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4.78 (9)
Utilities
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Lite Hamster scalping MT5
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This is  Only Demo  Version. Download the full version from this link  Original Hamster_MT4   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Download    The Red Sapphire! Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot s
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Fast Copier via Internet Master
Himma Youssef
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Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "  h
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Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "   
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Himma Youssef
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The Blue Lion   Expert Advisor (Very Fast, Easy Setup, Power!)   The  Blue Lion  is a Trading Robot use an intelligent Scalping and martingale Technique to Minimize DrowDown. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  initial Lot = 0.01. Risk_PerCent : 20%. Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Hedge  - (Optional : enable/disable )
Super Hunter Scalper
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Super HunterScalper   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The  Super Hunter Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades. Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro :    Hamster_PRO_MT4      Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  iLot  // Initial Lot stop_loss take_profit Start_hour  End_hou
The Blue Sapphire
Himma Youssef
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Himma Youssef
Experts
The Red Sapphire   (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The Red Sapphire the advanced version of Blue Sapphire, it is an  intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 1 Hour. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Trailing Stop  - virtual take profit auto_lotsize =it will will calculate the lotsize according to the balance. Risk
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Himma Youssef
4 (1)
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Dragon Pips is a smart EA that uses an intelligent and smart strategy. It makes Profits if you use the recommended settings or ask before use the EA. Dragon Pips does not use martingale strategy! The lot size of each order does not increase. The system sometimes decrease the next lot to maximize profits and minimize DD. ;) Dragon Pips has the ability to maximize the profits and minimize the drawdown. Dragon Pips is a strong EA if you use the Good Settings! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01 ( depend
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Pro MT4 To Telegram  sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice immediately when (No DLL files Needed):  + new order + closed order + placing pending order + modified order + Delete Pending order and more in the next update... I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies) How To get your Bot Token or Api Token : Before running the Telegram EA you must create your own Telegram bot
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MT4 To Telegram   it is available now! This Panel Allows you to :  Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Close all Pending SELL orders. Close all Pending orders. Bonus : Grid Manager :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. St
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Auto Close Trades At Profits Manager is a tool that closes orders at a defined profit, very simple to use ( Panel with buttons...). You can enable or disable the tool using buttons and edit the profit amount from the panel too. INPUTS: You can customize Panel graphics, Font and colors. You can check also the The Grid Manager, closing trades Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46365
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Himma Youssef
Experts
(Very Fast EA no Graphics) MT4 To Telegram   it is available now!   The Lite Idea Gold  is a Trading Robot with use of advanced martingale. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.   Next update :  Full and the Advanced Settings of lite Idea Gold Till thenTry   Original Hamster_MT4   Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers  SETTINGS Choosing strategy -  choosing a trading strategy. Open
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Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
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Himma Youssef
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Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
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Himma Youssef
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HFT is complex algorithmic trading. It adds liquidity to the markets and eliminates small bid-ask spreads. HFT is criticized for allowing large companies to gain an upper hand in trading. Another complaint is that   the liquidity produced by this type of trading is momentary—it disappears within seconds, making it impossible for traders to take advantage of it. How Does High-Frequency Trading Work? High-frequency trading is an automated form of trading. It involves the use of algorithms to iden
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Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Pro   Hamster Pro (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The  Hamster Pro  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01.  Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Virtual Take Profit  - virtual take profit. Virtual Stop Loss  - virtual stop loss. Max Orders  - the
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