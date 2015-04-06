Vroom Vroom
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro!
*StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them!
Recommendations :
Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD = 100 ).
Balance = 300 USD.
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 5Min.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
- Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
- AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
- Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
- Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable )
- FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable )
- News Filter- (All News options Included )
Vroom Vroom!
Competitors :) ==>Asmani Max Mixed Hedging twin hedge dc algotradesoft dark personal grid grid king!.