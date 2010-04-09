Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro

This EA was designed by experienced practitioners who deeply understand the characteristics of XAUUSD. This EA can function well in the M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes. The narrower the time frame chosen, the smaller the profit taking level you can adjust and vice versa. The standard lot size is set at 0.01 but you can change it according to your taste. The profit taking level is determined in money, while the stop loss level is determined as a percentage of your equity. By standard it is determined to be 2% of the total balance. Can be changed according to your taste. The EA only opens one position until it is closed either when profit is reached or the stop loss limit is reached. This EA is designed to only open BUY positions due to the characteristics of GOLD which in the long term trend is always upwards. Our research proves that BUY positions win more than SELL positions in GOLD products.



