TripleDoublePro
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 5
The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results.
Important notes:The robot is intentionally designed for low to medium trading frequency. The idea was never to trade a lot but to be extremely precise and enter only high-probability setups. It also performs very well on other symbols such as EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, DXY, etc. When running on multiple symbols simultaneously, always set a unique magic number for each chart (e.g., 555001, 555002…). If you use only one instance on one pair, no changes are needed. When using Triple Double Pro together with other robots in a portfolio, make sure its magic number is unique to avoid position management conflicts. Recommendation (not mandatory but strongly advised): Run the EA on a reliable VPS, VDS, or a stable home server with low latency and 24/7 uptime for the best execution and performance.
- Platform type: MT5
- Account type: Any
- Check section >> What's New <<
- If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.
Note:
Keep in mind that "TripleDoublePro" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.
Useful Links:
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586