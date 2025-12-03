TripleDoublePro

The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results.

Important notes:

The robot is intentionally designed for low to medium trading frequency. The idea was never to trade a lot but to be extremely precise and enter only high-probability setups. It also performs very well on other symbols such as EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, DXY, etc. When running on multiple symbols simultaneously, always set a unique magic number for each chart (e.g., 555001, 555002…). If you use only one instance on one pair, no changes are needed. When using Triple Double Pro together with other robots in a portfolio, make sure its magic number is unique to avoid position management conflicts. Recommendation (not mandatory but strongly advised): Run the EA on a reliable VPS, VDS, or a stable home server with low latency and 24/7 uptime for the best execution and performance.
    Basic info
    • Platform type: MT5 
    • Account type: Any
    • Check section  >> What's New <<
    • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.  

    Note:

    Keep in mind that "TripleDoublePro" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.

    Useful Links:

     Installation Guide

    Testing

      WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.

      Recommended products
      Cyclone Intraday
      Mikhail Mitin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
      Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
      Josef Vobejda
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
      FREE
      Gold Dual Window
      Pedro Salar Montoro
      Experts
      Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session. Main features: - EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5 - M15 trend confirmation - ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters - Real pullback detection - Recovery candle
      The Infinity EA MT5
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.69 (61)
      Experts
      Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
      Artemis
      Patrick Baumgart
      Experts
      Artemis is a currency-pair-EA which detects entry points by Moving Average - controlled by multiple trend-following-indicators. With Artemis you can trade every currency pair. Signals are generated when the price crosses the moving average and in parallel all three additional indicators confirm the trend direction. If only one indicator deviates from the trend direction, no position is opened. Basically, you can use Artemis on every time period. For best results it is recommended to use it on ti
      The Gold Buyer
      Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
      Experts
      Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
      Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
      Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
      Experts
      Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
      EMA Scalper 5
      Prafull Manohar Nikam
      Experts
      V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
      Pafpaf BTCUSD
      裕介 石野
      Experts
      １．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
      Gold Trade Manager PRO
      Hoai Nam Trinh
      Experts
      Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
      King of Trades
      Renato Takahashi
      Experts
      Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
      Master Stochastic
      Genesis Hafalla
      4 (1)
      Experts
      How it works This EA trades Stochastic signal line and base line crossovers. It opens a Buy position when the signal line crosses below the base line under the level set in the BuyBelow parameter, and a Sell position when the signal line crosses above the base line over the level set in the SellAbove parameter. Only one trade is allowed at a time on the symbol the EA is attached to. The EA works on any timeframe and any pair. The Stochastic oscillator uses data from the timeframe of the chart i
      Project Maximum Heat MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, b
      TrenPro Multi Pairs MT5
      Muhammad Farooq Ghulam Muhammad
      Experts
      TrendPro_MultiPairs_Lite TrendPro_MultiPairs_Lite is a professional multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-probability trend opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade management. The EA is built for traders who want to automate trading across multiple Forex pairs from a single platform with a simple, efficient, and reliable trading system. this is lite free version with limited features, Pro Version will be available very soon with full features.
      FREE
      SAWA Netting Grid EA
      Alejandro Funes
      Experts
      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
      Xau Archangel Genesis
      Napat Puangjunkum
      Experts
      XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS  The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold XAU Archangel Genesis  is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined wit
      DualEngine Pro Breakout y Trend Pullback
      Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
      Experts
      Instead of relying on a single market condition that might eventually fail, this EA features an Independent Dual-Engine Architecture . Each engine trades with its own logic, timeframe, and risk management, smoothing your equity curve and protecting your margin at all times. EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES (Why we stand out): Zero Toxic Risk: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO cost averaging. Every single trade has a hard, physical Stop Loss (based on market structure + ATR) and a mathematical Tak
      MACD ProLab mt5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      MACD EA is a flexible MT5 Expert Advisor built around the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) concept, designed for traders who want control, clarity, and customization . MACD is one of the most widely used tools in technical analysis because it combines trend direction and momentum in a clean, testable way. It adapts well across different markets and timeframes (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and more). This EA takes the MACD concept and turns it into a configurable trading fr
      Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
      Tetsushi O-nishi
      Experts
      No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
      Nexxus Quantizz Trader
      Renato Takahashi
      Experts
      Nexxus Quantizz Trader permite detectar reversões curtas dentro de ranges e também pullbacks controlados dentro de tendências. A ideia central é que o preço se move entre extremos de canal e tende a retornar à média do range , medindo a posição relativa do preço dentro dessa faixa. Ativo recomendado: Miniíndice WIN. Timeframe recomendado: M5. OBS: Alterar parâmetro BR1 para BR.
      Katana FX Infinity MT5
      Szymon Palczynski
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
      Gold Range Breaker MT5
      Vinod Kumar
      Experts
      Gold Range Breaker MT5 – Gold Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Gold Range Breaker MT5 is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The EA trades gold breakouts by identifying recent support and resistance levels and placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders before price breaks out of the range. The strategy is built for traders looking for a systematic XAUUSD breakout EA that follows predefined trading rules without emotional
      Bybit BTC Scalper
      STANTON ROUX
      3.9 (10)
      Experts
      BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
      FREE
      Range Breakout EA PRO
      Kabelo Frans Mampa
      Experts
      Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
      FREE
      Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
      Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
      Experts
      Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
      Chrysos Unified
      Mose' Panizza
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Chrysos Unified MT5 Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart. The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework. Live Signal THIS WEEK ONLY For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $89 . Prices will return to their regular valu
      DynamicRider
      Michael Kroll
      Experts
      DynamicRider — Regime-Adaptive Gold Momentum EA DynamicRider trades XAUUSD (M5) with a momentum-breakout approach that only fires when the higher-order trend confirms it. A proprietary, volatility-adaptive regime filter deliberately keeps the EA out of directionless phases — it doesn't chase trades, it waits for the right ones. What sets it apart: Multi-timeframe regime filter — entries only when the macro trend supports them. Exactly what prevents overtrading and sideways losses. Volatility-ada
      Bitcoin Phantom EA
      Vhutshilo Evidence Masithembi
      Experts
      Bitcoin Phantom EA – Key Features & Information Strategy: Martingale-based trading system Optimized Timeframe: Works best on the 2-hour (H2) chart Primary Asset: Designed for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading Trade Logic: Uses grid-style entries to average positions during market moves Customization: Adjustable lot sizes, multipliers, grid steps, and trade limits Platform: Compatible with MetaTrader Testing Recommended: Backtest and forward-test on demo accounts before live use Risk Warning: Uses a Mart
      Zycro Gold EA
      Mose' Panizza
      Experts
      ZYCRO GOLD EA – Expert Advisor professionale per il breakout H1 di XAUUSD SOLO QUESTA SETTIMANA Ora è possibile usufruire della consulenza di alcuni Expert Advisor selezionati a soli 89 dollari. Inviami un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e farò del mio meglio per aiutarti con la configurazione e fornirti tutto il supporto necessario. ZYCRO GOLD EA  è un Expert Advisor professionale per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per XAUUSD sul timeframe H1 . Il sistema si basa su uno dei comportamenti p
      Trend Master Professional
      Sadegh Bakhtiarzadeh
      Experts
      Trend Master Professional - Advanced Trend Following EA Trend Master Professional is a fully automated, professional Expert Advisor designed to capture steady market trends. Built with clean, highly optimized code, this EA strictly follows the market momentum using a dynamic Exponential Moving Average (EMA) algorithm, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend. Unlike many risky bots on the market, Trend Master Pro does not use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage . Every single trade is p
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Titan MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.5 (8)
      Experts
      Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
      Smart Gold Hunter
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.43 (42)
      Experts
      No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
      Quantum Queen X MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (34)
      Experts
      The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
      Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (147)
      Experts
      Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (104)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
      ThunderGold Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (9)
      Experts
      ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (47)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
      Lizard
      Marco Scherer
      4.16 (43)
      Experts
      WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
      Fan Yang
      4.29 (28)
      Experts
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
      TwisterPro Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.43 (136)
      Experts
      Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
      Logan MT5
      Thierry Ouellet
      4.82 (28)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (215)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      Quantum Athena X
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
      Zoomini
      Gennady Sergienko
      1.87 (15)
      Experts
      Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
      Smart Gold Impulse
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.11 (19)
      Experts
      No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (507)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Zerqon EA
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.37 (30)
      Experts
      Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Gold Snap
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.5 (18)
      Experts
      Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.08 (37)
      Experts
      UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      Wave Rider EA MT5
      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      Experts
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.55 (22)
      Experts
      UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
      Vexora sera
      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.2 (25)
      Experts
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      XIRO Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (34)
      Experts
      XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
      More from author
      CyberExpert
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
      Quark
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
      Aladin
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Adam is a flexible and robust expert advisor designed for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and broad applicability across financial markets. The EA delivers excellent usability on any timeframe, allowing you to adjust trading frequency according to your preferences. On shorter timeframes such as H1 , Adam generates a higher number of trades, while on higher timeframes like H12 or daily,  the trading frequency is lower and more selective. This adaptability makes it suitable for both act
      RedHotChiliEA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
      Hulk
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
      MilojicaAI
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price serie
      Akihiko
      Dragan Drenjanin
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
      Jurgen
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
      EmaPro
      Dragan Drenjanin
      4 (1)
      Experts
      Ema Pro is a newly developed Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a classic moving average crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What truly sets this system apart from similar EAs is the integrated data miner built directly into the advisor. This powerful feature analyzes historical data to identify the optimal starting points (in time and price) for generating high-probability signals according to the chosen logic. Exit rules are managed intelligently using an independent ATR (Average True
      Kirov
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Kirov is a robust and versatile Expert Advisor specifically designed for traders who prefer stable, lower-frequency trading on higher timeframes. The core algorithm behind Kirov gives it exceptional flexibility, allowing it to operate effectively across a wide range of timeframes from M1 up to H12 and Daily . The trading frequency naturally adjusts according to the selected timeframe. On lower timeframes such as M30 or H1 , the EA will open and close a significantly higher number of trades per y
      Portuguese
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
      Kral
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
      Super Cyborg
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Super Cyborg 1.4 is a powerful and highly effective algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor supports trading on Forex pairs , CFDs , indices , metals , and many other financial instruments. Thanks to its exceptional flexibility, the robot performs reliably across multiple timeframes—from M5 up to H12 (and beyond). Before using Super Cyborg on a live account, we strongly recommend thorough testing in the Strategy Tester on your chosen symbols and time
      Crypto Hunter
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lower rate to enhance precision. This deliberate approach allows the robot to focus on making high-quality trades rather than frequent ones. Additionally, Crypto Hunter can be effectively pai
      Crypto Mama
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The latest version of Crypto Mama, v1.13,  represents a major evolution from its original crypto-focused roots. While it continues to deliver strong, reliable performance on cryptocurrency pairs (especially BTCUSD and other major cryptos), the EA has been significantly enhanced and adapted for multi-market versatility . Crypto Mama now performs impressively across a wide range of instruments, including Forex (major and minor pairs) Metals (XAUUSD/gold, XAGUSD/silver, etc.) Indices And, of course
      Crypto Kong
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading ," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM . Core
      Crypto MonKey
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. With a minimalist design, this robot fits seamlessly with the aesthetics of our previously released applications on this online store . Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for buying and selling. In addition, the robot also includes exit signal rules and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop (TS
      LionKing
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Lion King EA v14 – Advanced Neural Network Enhanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King EA is a powerful and flexible automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Version 13 introduces a major upgrade: a fully integrated neural network that brings adaptive intelligence to the proven algorithmic core, giving traders unprecedented choice and control. Three Powerful Trading Modes Lion King offers three distinct operating modes to s
      Yukimura
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      YUKIMURA —Precision Meets Simplicity Despite its sophisticated internal logic, YUKIMURA is designed with user-friendly simplicity in mind. It provides all the essential controls you need for effortless management, making it accessible even for traders who prefer a hands-off approach. By default, YUKIMURA is optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe —a configuration that has consistently proven to be the most reliable and effective after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot
      Error EA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
      PredatorEA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction to Predator EA Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution. Specifications Platform : MT5 Account Type : Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance. Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance a
      Ultimate Machine
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
      TripleDouble
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
      Satoshi
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA offers traders a flexible platform to automate their strategies. Wi
      Cyber Ape
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
      BlackDragon
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
      Bip
      Dragan Drenjanin
      1 (1)
      Experts
      BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
      Predator On Steroids
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Predator On Steroids is a robust and highly adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered for consistent performance across all timeframes and a wide range of financial instruments. The robot is designed to open trades with high frequency using market, stop, or limit orders (order type is fully customizable by the user). One of its most powerful features is the ability to automatically adapt its trading strategy to the specific instrument being traded. For example: On metals → it act
      Predator Nitro
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Predator Nitro is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed with a unique and versatile trading engine. This allows it to operate effectively across virtually any financial instrument, including Forex pairs , metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more. Thanks to its open architecture and highly intuitive user interface, traders enjoy full control and precise customization of every aspect of the system. This flexibility makes it easy to adapt the robot to your specifi
      TheThing
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Thing is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at automating trading strategies across various financial instruments. It incorporates a range of configurable parameters to support different market conditions and user preferences, allowing for customization without requiring deep knowledge. This EA is structured as a high-frequency trading system, capable of generating frequent signals depending on the timeframe and instrument. Initial testing has indicated suit
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review