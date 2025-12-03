The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results.

Important notes:

Basic info

Platform type: MT5

Account type: Any

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If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.

Note: Keep in mind that "TripleDoublePro" should be tested on a demo account, before any use. Useful Links: Send me a DM: Link

Link All my apps: Link Installation Guide For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 Testing How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586



WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.

The robot is intentionally designed for. The idea was never to trade a lot but to be extremely precise and enter only high-probability setups. It also performs very well on other symbols such asetc. When running on multiple symbols simultaneously, always set afor each chart (e.g., 555001, 555002…). If you use only one instance on one pair, no changes are needed. When using Triple Double Pro together with other robots in a portfolio, make sure its magic number is unique to avoid position management conflicts.Run the EA on a reliablewith low latency and 24/7 uptime for the best execution and performance.