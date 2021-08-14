TrendOrFlatIndicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator analyzes the ranges in the selected LookBack Bars and shows the relative strength of the price movement with the Level percentage you set. The blue line indicates that the current price movement is strong, and the yellow line indicates that we are in a flat price movement. The blue line does not determine whether the price action is up or down, it just shows relative strength. Therefore, as seen in the picture, direction can be determined with a simple zigzag indicator on the main chart (or with any arrow indicator).