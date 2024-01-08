



Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength.





Utility

Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade

Market overview on the chart

Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility

Resistance and support for trialing stop

No repaint after the finished bar

Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc.

Message pop-up, notification with sound alerts





Parameters

History barsThe number of showing history barPeriodThe number of bars used to calculate the trend.VolatilityVolatility of marketIncrease it to enlarge high-low range of priceDecrease it to reduce high-low range of priceProfit factor The factor used to calculate take profit levels.Decreasing the profit factor will give more take profitIncreasing the profit factor will gives less profit

Display

Market Trend line

Arrow to identify the market trend





Alert

Message pop-up

Notification to mobile by MetaTrader4

Sound alert





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We hope the indicator to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.



