Deal Trading SPT


Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength.


Utility

Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade

Market overview on the chart

Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility

Resistance and support for trialing stop

No repaint after the finished bar

Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc.

Message pop-up, notification with sound alerts


Parameters

  History bars    The number of showing history bar
  Period            The number of bars used to calculate the trend.
  Volatility        Volatility of market
                       Increase it  to enlarge high-low range of price
                       Decrease it  to reduce high-low range of price
  Profit factor   The factor used to calculate take profit levels.
                       Decreasing the profit factor will give more take profit
                       Increasing the profit factor will gives less profit

Display

Market Trend line

Arrow to identify the market trend


Alert

Message pop-up

Notification to mobile by MetaTrader4

Sound alert


Download Scanner EA >> Click Here <<<


We hope the indicator to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.


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Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Indicators
Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
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