Deal Trading SPT
- Indicators
-
Sukunthakan NgernbamrungI am interested in financial market, forex and cryptocurrency. I have been trading over 3 years and learning many strategies by yourself via many methods.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength.
Utility
Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade
Market overview on the chart
Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility
Resistance and support for trialing stop
No repaint after the finished bar
Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc.
Message pop-up, notification with sound alerts
ParametersHistory bars The number of showing history bar
Period The number of bars used to calculate the trend.
Volatility Volatility of market
Increase it to enlarge high-low range of price
Decrease it to reduce high-low range of price
Profit factor The factor used to calculate take profit levels.
Decreasing the profit factor will give more take profit
Increasing the profit factor will gives less profit
Display
Market Trend line
Arrow to identify the market trend
Alert
Message pop-up
Notification to mobile by MetaTrader4
Sound alert
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We hope the indicator to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.