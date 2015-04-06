The Cascade EA

Multicurrency EA.

Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.

Trades from local levels.

There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread.





Risk management.

With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit.

After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction.

If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot looks for the next strategy signal without additional trades.





Settings.

Setting name Description Symbols

(Comma-separated list without spaces) List of currency pairs. They are listed separated by commas without spaces. Stop-Loss Risk Percentage

(Recommendation - no more 0.15%) Stop Loss risk. The% of the current deposit is indicated.

The robot is calculating the lot.

If it is less than the minimum lot, the robot will trade with the minimum lot.

If the deposit has decreased, the robot will use the last maximum deposit. Take-Profit Take-Profit in points.

The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.

Use the "old" items in the settings. Stop-Loss Stop-Loss in points .

The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.

Use the "old" items in the settings. Timeframe for trading Timeframe used for trading. Drawdown percentage prohibiting trading Drawdown level at which the robot stops trading.

Indicated as a percentage. Slippage Slippage .

The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.

Use the "old" items in the settings.

Spread limit Spread limit .

The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.

Use the "old" items in the settings.

Magic Magic number that the robot will assign to its orders.





Recommendations.

The robot showed the best results on trading AUDUSD (m15).

When using 15 pips in Take Profit and Stop Loss, with a risk of 0.15%.

These recommendations are set in the default settings.





Download the demo version now!



