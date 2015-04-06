The Cascade EA

Multicurrency EA.

Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.

Trades from local levels.

There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread.


Risk management.

With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit.

After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction.

If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot looks for the next strategy signal without additional trades.


Settings.

Setting name Description
Symbols
(Comma-separated list without spaces)		 List of currency pairs. They are listed separated by commas without spaces.
Stop-Loss Risk Percentage
(Recommendation - no more 0.15%)		 Stop Loss risk. The% of the current deposit is indicated.
The robot is calculating the lot.
If it is less than the minimum lot, the robot will trade with the minimum lot.
If the deposit has decreased, the robot will use the last maximum deposit.
Take-Profit Take-Profit in points.
The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.
Use the "old" items in the settings.
Stop-Loss Stop-Loss in points.
The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.
Use the "old" items in the settings.
Timeframe for trading Timeframe used for trading.
Drawdown percentage prohibiting trading Drawdown level at which the robot stops trading.
Indicated as a percentage.
Slippage Slippage .
The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.
Use the "old" items in the settings.
Spread limit Spread limit.
The robot takes into account the Digits parameter.
Use the "old" items in the settings.
Magic Magic number that the robot will assign to its orders.


Recommendations.

The robot showed the best results on trading AUDUSD (m15).

When using 15 pips in Take Profit and Stop Loss, with a risk of 0.15%.

These recommendations are set in the default settings.


Download the demo version now!


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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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