The Quick Scalping
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is designed for fast scalping. The principle of operation of the indicator is based on the direction of the Moving Average.
The period and sensitivity of the Moving Average can be adjusted for yourself in the indicator settings.
I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA
Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts.
Advantages of the indicator:
- The free version is full, there are no additional purchases
- The arrows are not redrawn, the signal comes after confirming the strategy
- All types of alerts
- Trading is carried out according to the trend
Indicator Settings:
- Period of Moving Average - Period MA
- Bar - The bar from which the indicator counts the slope. The lower the value, the more sensitive the indicator is.
- Deviation - Deviation. Values from 0.01 - 3. The smaller, the more sensitive the indicator. Depends on the Bar parameter. If Bar has values 1-5, it is recommended to work with values 0.01-0.1. If the deviation is 0, the indicator will not detect weak slope zones.
- Distance for arrows (pp) - Distance in points for drawing arrows on the chart
- Alerts - Notification function to the terminal, mobile terminal and email.
Download my other products in the market - my products
Have a good trade and profitable trades!
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