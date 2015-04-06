NebularMan

EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Benefits

  • the initial lot is opened by a trader or other adviser;
  • the EA adds new orders to open positions with an average of one lot;
  • the increase lot is fixed and does not depend on the size of the open position;
  • risk management (by lot volume, number of orders and step between orders);
  • take profit in the deposit currency;
  • virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
  • trailing stop by points;
  • mini profit to start trailing stop;
  • "hot buttons" on the chart for quick opening and closing of orders;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places;
  • for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
  • a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Lot for manual opening
  • Fixed profit
  • Profit in the deposit currency
  • Virtual Take Profit
  • Virtual Stop Loss
  • Slippage

Block 2. RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Increase per lot
  • Step between orders in points
  • Max number of open orders
  • Maximum amount of lots
  • Confirmation before opening an order

Block 3. TRAILING STOP

  • Enable trailing stop
  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS


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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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UTrailingMin
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Taranus Light
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Taranus Light is a reduced version of the universal, semi-automatic EA Taranus, designed to work under the control of a trader. It can work with or without indicators, has several filters for determining the trend direction and can only work with market or pending order. Trailing stop capabilities of the EAd has been expanded by adding functions from UTrailing EA. Taranus Light EA is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus Light EA can be found in
Martex
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Martex is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the Martex EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing the mar
UTrailing
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (2)
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Autumn price reduction by 10%! Until October 1st only! Manual to UTra
ForexNewsTrader
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not wo
McDuckEA
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and prof
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Fractalan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Fractalan – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The complete guide to the Fractalan EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
TralDynamic
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
PriceActionInd
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Indicators
The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1. Pin bar Outside Vertical Bar (OVB) Pivot Point Reversal (PPR) Closing Price Reversal (CPR) Double Extremums ( DMax/DMin ) Wide Range Bar (WRB) Inside Bar (IB) Settings PRICE ACTION PATTERNS Show Pin Bar   Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.                                        Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)  Color Outside Vertical Bar   - poin
TralDynamicU
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtual
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Detailed guide to UTralVirtual can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points,
VirtualStops
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
Aweron
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The Aweron EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable sing
McDuckEA MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA MT5 – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the adviser suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the
MartexMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexMT5 is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the MartexMT5 EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing t
MartexPO MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a guide to
FractalanMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
TralDynamicMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
UTrailingMiniMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
TralDynamicU MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
AweronMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
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