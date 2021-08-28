The Fresh RSI
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
3 strategies with RSI! Alerts! Signal freshness check!
The indicator is based on the classic RSI.
I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA
It includes 3 strategies:
- Entry of the RSI indicator into the overbought zone (for buy trades) / oversold (for sell trades)
- Exit of the RSI indicator from the overbought zone (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades)
- Touching the overbought limit (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades)
The indicator provides alerts.
- To enable them in the settings, you must set true
The indicator checks the signal for freshness.
- To enable verification, set true in the settings
- You also need to specify in the settings the number of last bars to check
Download Now! Enjoy your use! See my other products.
They are here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
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