The Trend Following

Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend.

Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color.

Tool - any.

Timeframe - any.

Advantages

The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are alert signals. Easy to use. Flexible settings. Suitable for trading any financial instruments.

Settings

Name Description Fast parameter The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one). Slow parameter The value of the slow parameter in the indicator (Should be greater than the fast one). Indicator period Indicator period. Alerts Alert permission.





Also see other products of this author:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller

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