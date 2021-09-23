The Trend Following
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend.
Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color.
Tool - any.
Timeframe - any.
Advantages
- The indicator does not repaint its signals.
- There are alert signals.
- Easy to use.
- Flexible settings.
- Suitable for trading any financial instruments.
Settings
|Name
|Description
|Fast parameter
|The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one).
|Slow parameter
|The value of the slow parameter in the indicator (Should be greater than the fast one).
|Indicator period
|Indicator period.
|Alerts
|Alert permission.
Also see other products of this author:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
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