MCP MA strategies panel MT5

Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies.

Strategies (represented in screenshots):

  1. Classic fast and slow moving average crossover
  2. Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement)
  3. Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings)
  4. Price touching the fast moving average relative to Trend MA

      Settings:
      Name Description
      Symbols Symbols are listed separated by commas and without spaces. They will be displayed in the table
      Moving average settings Moving average settings
      Period for strategy No.4 Period for determining if the price touches the fast moving average for strategy No. 4
      Number of bars to display The number of bars to display the indicator on an open chart.
      Alerts Signal presence alert. The arrows are not redrawn.

      Version for mt4 - see

      Recommended products
      Harmony Signals Pro
      Giuseppe Papa
      Indicators
      Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
      AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI
      Prabir Sarkar
      Indicators
      AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner and more structured way to understand market behavior. Instead of depending on simple arrows or basic crossover systems, the indicator focuses on liquidity sweeps, momentum behavior, volatility conditions, and multi-timeframe alignment to help traders read the market with better clarity. Many traders struggle because charts become overloaded with indicators
      Trend Follower LukaHo
      Lukasz Mariusz Holla
      Indicators
      TrendFollower (The Swiss Army Knife for Trends) Forget standard indicators. Discover TrendFollower – 5 strategies in one! Tired of indicators that show a buy signal when the market is long past its peak? Your moving averages are so laggy that they show last Tuesday's trend? Let's get this straightened out. I present to you TrendFollower – a powerful, modular framework (Institution-Grade) that analyzes market structure from five different perspectives. Whether you're a patient sw
      KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
      Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
      Indicators
      Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
      RBreaker
      Zhong Long Wu
      Indicators
      RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
      CosmiCLab FIBO
      Kirils Subins
      Indicators
      CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
      Has rsi signal
      Evgenii Savinov
      Indicators
      HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
      Divergence Matrix Pro
      The Hung Ngo
      Indicators
      Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.88 (16)
      Experts
      Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
      PipsPro Scalper Gold
      Hayyu Imam Muhammad
      3 (2)
      Experts
      *This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
      CCI Fixed Dual
      Edoardo Centorame
      Indicators
      What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
      Price Magnets M5
      Ivan Simonika
      Indicators
      Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
      MACD Divergence MT5
      Sergey Deev
      Indicators
      The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
      RSI Pro Alert
      Fang Yu Lin
      Indicators
      # RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
      CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
      Robby Suhendrawan
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
      Flag Pattern Angelo
      Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
      Indicators
      Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II
      Ebrah Ssali
      Indicators
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
      Renko System
      Marco Montemari
      Indicators
      This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
      TradeAQ
      Guo Sheng Zhao
      Indicators
      LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
      Red Zone Monitor
      Tatsuya Otani
      Indicators
      RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
      Size Bars
      Viktor Loginov
      Indicators
      Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
      SDZ Trend Pro
      Van Toan Nguyen
      Experts
      Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
      Visual Dolphin Indicator
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Indicators
      Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
      Ichimoku Aiko MTF
      Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
      Indicators
      Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
      Trade Today
      Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
      Indicators
      TRADE TODAY — Advanced Pattern Recognition Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TRADE TODAY is a chart pattern recognition indicator that detects price structures in real time, scores each signal using trend and momentum filters, and displays entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart. Push notifications, email, and sound alerts are supported. How It Works The indicator scans recent price action for swing points at multiple depths and identifies the following structures: Double Top, Do
      Triple SuperTrend Histo
      Ryszard Kadow
      Indicators
      Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
      Auto Optimized RSI MT5
      Davit Beridze
      Indicators
      Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
      History Pattern Search mt5
      Yevhenii Levchenko
      Indicators
      The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
      Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      "Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
      Market Implus
      Subho Adhikary
      Indicators
      The indicator continuously analyzes price action and highlights abnormal volatility spikes before they become obvious on the chart. Using a multi-level strength system, traders can instantly distinguish between moderate, strong, and extreme market impulses. Features Real-time Impulse Strength calculation using ATR normalization Multi-Level Detection System Level 1 (Aqua) – Strong Momentum Level 2 (Orange) – High Momentum Level 3 (Red) – Extreme Momentum Groupe (Megenta) Reversal OR Trend Fol
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.78 (143)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (10)
      Indicators
      Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      Indicators
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      Indicators
      From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.61 (31)
      Indicators
      SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      Indicators
      The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
      SMC Intraday Formula
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (22)
      Indicators
      Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
      GoldenX Entry MT5
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (15)
      Indicators
      Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.43 (53)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
      Zoryk Gold
      Reda El Koutbane
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
      SR Liquidity MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
      Trend Catcher ind mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (18)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      Indicators
      Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.26 (19)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
      Axiom Matrix
      Issam Kassas
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
      Smc Pro ToolKit
      Talal N Z Aljarusha
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
      FX Trend MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
      Btmm state engine pro
      Garry James Goodchild
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
      Reversion King Indicator
      Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
      Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
      Prime Horizon
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (33)
      Indicators
      FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
      Currency Strength Wizard MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
      More from author
      The Fantastic ADX21
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (1)
      Indicators
      .See screenshots of the indicator. Uses information about the current trend. It is based on the classic ADX indicator. Gives a signal to enter a trade using a non-standard strategy. Settings: Name Description Period of ADX The period of the classic ADX indicator Distance between +D & -D lines Distance between + D and -D lines . Determines the strength of the trend. Freshness of the signal (bars) Checking the freshness of a buy or sell signal. Selects the very first signal in the span. The numbe
      FREE
      Stochastic Arrow
      Anton Iudakov
      4.5 (4)
      Indicators
      The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
      FREE
      MFI arrow
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It contains two basic trading strategies: The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones. The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones. Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn. Alerts are also registered: Alerts Push notifications to the mobile terminal email Settings: MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator Lev
      FREE
      The CCI arrows
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Doesn't redraw its signals. There are alerts for the incoming signal. It contains 2 strategies: Entry of the CCI line into the overbought zone (for buy trades ) / into the oversold zone (for sell trades ) Exit of the CCI line from the overbought area (for sell trades) / from the oversold area (for buy trades) Settings: Name Setting Description Period Period of the classic CCI indicator Price Ch
      FREE
      Extremum by trend
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
      FREE
      The Day Scalping System
      Anton Iudakov
      3 (5)
      Indicators
      Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
      FREE
      The Quick Scalping
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      The indicator is designed for fast scalping. The principle of operation of the indicator is based on the direction of the Moving Average. The period and sensitivity of the Moving Average can be adjusted for yourself in the indicator settings. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts. Advantages of the indicator: The free version is full, there are no additional purchases The arrows are not redrawn, the signal comes after co
      FREE
      PSAR wiht trend and alerts
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (3)
      Indicators
      The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average. There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA To keep up to date with my latest products and ideas, join my telegram channel and subscribe to my profile. The link in my profile contacts - My profile   The indicator in
      FREE
      The Trend Following
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend. Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color. Tool - any. Timeframe - any. Advantages The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are alert signals. Easy to use. Flexible settings. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. Settings Name Description Fast parameter The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one). Slow parameter The
      FREE
      Comfortable MACD
      Anton Iudakov
      4.75 (4)
      Indicators
      Trading with the help of the MACD indicator has become even more convenient. Flexible settings will help you choose what you really need in your trading. Use the strategy that you need - the indicator uses 3 strategies. Download the demo right now! I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts -   my profile See also my other products on mql5.com -   my products Advantages of the indicator: In this indicator, the interpretation of th
      FREE
      Flat Detector
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (2)
      Indicators
      Advantages: Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color Arrows indicate confirmed signals It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes) Settings: Наименование Описание настройки Period of Flat Detector Number of bars / candles for analysis Period of EMA Period of EMA (Moving Average) Period of ATR Period of ATR (current timeframe) Coefficient of deviation Coefficient of deviati
      FREE
      The Extreme System
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      Defines extremes. This indicator consists of two parts. The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity. The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell. This system is suitable for all instruments. It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4. Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself. Configure lines deviation. Specify volatility coefficient. Advantages The indicator does not repaint
      FREE
      Second entrance
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator. I also recommend to see my EA   Night Zen Strategy: It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection. The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines. Settings: Stochastic Indicator Settings Indicator period Notification and Alert Settings
      FREE
      Intraday trading from Iudakov
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading. It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30. You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period Alert - The function of enabling alerts. Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail In addition to this product, I recommend looking at my othe
      FREE
      The Smart Hit System
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      This is the author's trading system. Designed for intraday trading. Signals are not rewritten. Suitable for any instrument and timeframe. You can enable alerts. Easy to use. See screenshots. Simple settings! Everything has already been done for you! The basis is the analysis of the current trend. The indicator is looking for a way out of accumulation. If you have been looking for a good trading system for a long time, then it is in front of you! Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discus
      FREE
      The Fresh RSI
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      3 strategies with RSI! Alerts! Signal freshness check! The indicator is based on the classic RSI. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It includes 3 strategies: Entry of the RSI indicator into the overbought zone (for buy trades) / oversold (for sell trades) Exit of the RSI indicator from the overbought zone   (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) Touching the overbought limit (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) The indicator provides alerts. To enable them in the s
      FREE
      RVI Arrows
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
      FREE
      The Crossing
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      + 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
      FREE
      Monitoring the situation
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      The indicator shows the current situation on 16 indicators and 10 strategies. Its values are formed based on the evaluation of the specified criteria for each strategy separately. As a result, we can observe on the chart the strength of all the indicators included in it, as well as additional logic. Advantages: Signals do not redraw their values. The arrow is drawn after confirmation. All types of alerts. Shows weak zones based on the evaluation results. The passing value of the score is dete
      FREE
      The Cascade EA
      Anton Iudakov
      Experts
      Multicurrency EA . Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit. Trades from local levels. There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread. Risk management. With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit. After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction. If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot lo
      Night Zen
      Anton Iudakov
      Experts
      A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
      MCP MA strategies panel
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
      MCP Stochastic strategies panel
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. In the settings, you can select the number of candles/bars on which the signal will still be displayed so that the trader takes it into account and does not miss it. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Stochastic strategies Strategies (represented in screenshots): The main line crosses the signal line
      MCP Touch system
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicators
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review