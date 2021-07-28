Flat Detector
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
Advantages:
- Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average
- Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color
- Arrows indicate confirmed signals
- It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes)
|Наименование
|Описание настройки
|Period of Flat Detector
|Number of bars / candles for analysis
|Period of EMA
|Period of EMA (Moving Average)
|Period of ATR
|Period of ATR (current timeframe)
|Coefficient of deviation
|Coefficient of deviation from moving averages.
The lower - the more sensitive.
Download Now. Enjoy your use. See my other products:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
Very good for flat market detection