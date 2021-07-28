Advantages:

Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color Arrows indicate confirmed signals It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes)





Settings:





Наименование Описание настройки Period of Flat Detector Number of bars / candles for analysis Period of EMA Period of EMA (Moving Average) Period of ATR Period of ATR (current timeframe) Coefficient of deviation Coefficient of deviation from moving averages.

The lower - the more sensitive.

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller

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