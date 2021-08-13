The Fantastic ADX21

.See screenshots of the indicator.

Uses information about the current trend.

It is based on the classic ADX indicator.

Gives a signal to enter a trade using a non-standard strategy.





Settings:

Name Description Period of ADX The period of the classic ADX indicator Distance between +D & -D lines Distance between + D and -D lines . Determines the strength of the trend. Freshness of the signal (bars) Checking the freshness of a buy or sell signal.

Selects the very first signal in the span.

The number of bars to check is indicated. Arrow distance from entry point (ATR) The distance at which the arrow is drawn.

Indicates the multiplication factor of the ATR indicator value.

If you specify 0, the arrow will be drawn at the position opening point.

This setting does not affect the signal, only the visual part. Alerts Signal presence alert.

Arrows are not repaint.





The indicator is easy to use. I wish you a good trade!

Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.



