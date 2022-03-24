Monitoring the situation
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
The indicator shows the current situation on 16 indicators and 10 strategies.
Its values are formed based on the evaluation of the specified criteria for each strategy separately.
As a result, we can observe on the chart the strength of all the indicators included in it, as well as additional logic.
Advantages:
- Signals do not redraw their values. The arrow is drawn after confirmation.
- All types of alerts.
- Shows weak zones based on the evaluation results. The passing value of the score is determined in the indicator settings.
Settings:
- Evaluation - The passing score of the assessment
- Period - The period of the indicator
- Alerts - Notification functions
The indicator is easy to use, there is nothing complicated in the settings. Have a nice trade!
I also recommend downloading my other products - my products
And subscribe to my telegram channel, the link is in the description of my profile.