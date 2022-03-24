Monitoring the situation

The indicator shows the current situation on 16 indicators and 10 strategies.

Its values are formed based on the evaluation of the specified criteria for each strategy separately.

As a result, we can observe on the chart the strength of all the indicators included in it, as well as additional logic.

Advantages:

  • Signals do not redraw their values. The arrow is drawn after confirmation.
  • All types of alerts.
  • Shows weak zones based on the evaluation results. The passing value of the score is determined in the indicator settings.

Settings:

  • Evaluation - The passing score of the assessment
  • Period - The period of the indicator
  • Alerts - Notification functions

The indicator is easy to use, there is nothing complicated in the settings. Have a nice trade!

I also recommend downloading my other products - my products

And subscribe to my telegram channel, the link is in the description of my profile.




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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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The Fantastic ADX21
Anton Iudakov
4 (1)
Indicators
.See screenshots of the indicator. Uses information about the current trend. It is based on the classic ADX indicator. Gives a signal to enter a trade using a non-standard strategy. Settings: Name Description Period of ADX The period of the classic ADX indicator Distance between +D & -D lines Distance between + D and -D lines . Determines the strength of the trend. Freshness of the signal (bars) Checking the freshness of a buy or sell signal. Selects the very first signal in the span. The numbe
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Stochastic Arrow
Anton Iudakov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
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MFI arrow
Anton Iudakov
5 (1)
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The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It contains two basic trading strategies: The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones. The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones. Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn. Alerts are also registered: Alerts Push notifications to the mobile terminal email Settings: MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator Lev
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The CCI arrows
Anton Iudakov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Doesn't redraw its signals. There are alerts for the incoming signal. It contains 2 strategies: Entry of the CCI line into the overbought zone (for buy trades ) / into the oversold zone (for sell trades ) Exit of the CCI line from the overbought area (for sell trades) / from the oversold area (for buy trades) Settings: Name Setting Description Period Period of the classic CCI indicator Price Ch
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Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
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Indicators
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
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The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
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Indicators
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
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The Quick Scalping
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed for fast scalping. The principle of operation of the indicator is based on the direction of the Moving Average. The period and sensitivity of the Moving Average can be adjusted for yourself in the indicator settings. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts. Advantages of the indicator: The free version is full, there are no additional purchases The arrows are not redrawn, the signal comes after co
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PSAR wiht trend and alerts
Anton Iudakov
4 (3)
Indicators
The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average. There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA To keep up to date with my latest products and ideas, join my telegram channel and subscribe to my profile. The link in my profile contacts - My profile   The indicator in
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The Trend Following
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend. Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color. Tool - any. Timeframe - any. Advantages The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are alert signals. Easy to use. Flexible settings. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. Settings Name Description Fast parameter The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one). Slow parameter The
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Anton Iudakov
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Trading with the help of the MACD indicator has become even more convenient. Flexible settings will help you choose what you really need in your trading. Use the strategy that you need - the indicator uses 3 strategies. Download the demo right now! I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts -   my profile See also my other products on mql5.com -   my products Advantages of the indicator: In this indicator, the interpretation of th
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Flat Detector
Anton Iudakov
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Indicators
Advantages: Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color Arrows indicate confirmed signals It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes) Settings: Наименование Описание настройки Period of Flat Detector Number of bars / candles for analysis Period of EMA Period of EMA (Moving Average) Period of ATR Period of ATR (current timeframe) Coefficient of deviation Coefficient of deviati
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The Extreme System
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Defines extremes. This indicator consists of two parts. The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity. The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell. This system is suitable for all instruments. It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4. Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself. Configure lines deviation. Specify volatility coefficient. Advantages The indicator does not repaint
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Second entrance
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator. I also recommend to see my EA   Night Zen Strategy: It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection. The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines. Settings: Stochastic Indicator Settings Indicator period Notification and Alert Settings
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Intraday trading from Iudakov
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading. It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30. You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period Alert - The function of enabling alerts. Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail In addition to this product, I recommend looking at my othe
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The Smart Hit System
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
This is the author's trading system. Designed for intraday trading. Signals are not rewritten. Suitable for any instrument and timeframe. You can enable alerts. Easy to use. See screenshots. Simple settings! Everything has already been done for you! The basis is the analysis of the current trend. The indicator is looking for a way out of accumulation. If you have been looking for a good trading system for a long time, then it is in front of you! Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discus
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The Fresh RSI
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
3 strategies with RSI! Alerts! Signal freshness check! The indicator is based on the classic RSI. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It includes 3 strategies: Entry of the RSI indicator into the overbought zone (for buy trades) / oversold (for sell trades) Exit of the RSI indicator from the overbought zone   (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) Touching the overbought limit (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) The indicator provides alerts. To enable them in the s
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RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
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The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
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The Cascade EA
Anton Iudakov
Experts
Multicurrency EA . Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit. Trades from local levels. There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread. Risk management. With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit. After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction. If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot lo
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Anton Iudakov
Experts
A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
MCP MA strategies panel
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
MCP Stochastic strategies panel
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. In the settings, you can select the number of candles/bars on which the signal will still be displayed so that the trader takes it into account and does not miss it. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Stochastic strategies Strategies (represented in screenshots): The main line crosses the signal line
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
MCP MA strategies panel MT5
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
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