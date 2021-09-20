The CCI arrows

The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator.

Doesn't redraw its signals.

There are alerts for the incoming signal.

It contains 2 strategies:

Settings:

Name Setting Description Period Period of the classic CCI indicator Price Choosing the price for the calculation of the indicator Level UP Determining the overbought level Level DOWN Determining the oversold level Strategy Choosing a strategy Alerts Alert permission





It is recommended to use this indicator with other strategies and take into account the global market situation.

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