The CCI arrows
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator.
I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA
Doesn't redraw its signals.
There are alerts for the incoming signal.
It contains 2 strategies:
- Entry of the CCI line into the overbought zone (for buy trades ) / into the oversold zone (for sell trades )
- Exit of the CCI line from the overbought area (for sell trades) / from the oversold area (for buy trades)
Settings:
|Name
|Setting Description
|Period
|Period of the classic CCI indicator
|Price
|Choosing the price for the calculation of the indicator
|Level UP
|Determining the overbought level
|Level DOWN
|Determining the oversold level
|Strategy
|Choosing a strategy
|Alerts
|Alert permission
It is recommended to use this indicator with other strategies and take into account the global market situation.
!!! Also see other products of this author !!!
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday GBPUSD trading, ideas, indicators, etc., link in my profile contacts.
guter indicator, aber ich denke falsche standart parameter! versucht mal up = -200 und down = 200 im H4. wenn ihr den CCI gut versteht ist er gut. findet die richtigen einstellungen. Danke für den Indikator