The Smart Hit System
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
This is the author's trading system.
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday GBPUSD trading, ideas, indicators, etc., link in my profile contacts.
- Designed for intraday trading.
- Signals are not rewritten.
- Suitable for any instrument and timeframe.
- You can enable alerts.
- Easy to use.
- See screenshots.
Simple settings! Everything has already been done for you!
- The basis is the analysis of the current trend.
- The indicator is looking for a way out of accumulation.
If you have been looking for a good trading system for a long time, then it is in front of you!
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday GBPUSD trading, ideas, indicators, etc., link in my profile contacts.