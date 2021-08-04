Stochastic Arrow

The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies.

Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy.

There are signal alerts.

Doesn't redraw its values.

I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA



5 strategies.

The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / overbought (for sell ) zones . Reverse. The main line enters the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones .

Overbought and oversold zones are indicated in the settings.

Settings.

Settings for the classic Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

Overbought and oversold levels.

Choosing a strategy.

Alerts.

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