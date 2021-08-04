Stochastic Arrow
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 1 March 2022
The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies.
- Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy.
- There are signal alerts.
- Doesn't redraw its values.
5 strategies.
- The main line crosses the signal line.
- The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones.
- The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones .
- The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / overbought (for sell ) zones .
- Reverse. The main line enters the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones .
Overbought and oversold zones are indicated in the settings.
Settings.
- Settings for the classic Stochastic Oscillator indicator.
- Overbought and oversold levels.
- Choosing a strategy.
- Alerts.
Download Now! Enjoy your use! See my other products
They are here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
Very useful indicator. Thank you.