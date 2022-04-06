Comfortable MACD

4.75

Trading with the help of the MACD indicator has become even more convenient. Flexible settings will help you choose what you really need in your trading. Use the strategy that you need - the indicator uses 3 strategies. Download the demo right now!

I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA

Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts -  my profile

See also my other products on mql5.com -  my products

Advantages of the indicator:

  • In this indicator, the interpretation of the MACD is displayed on the chart itself using the fast EMA line, the calculation of which is embedded in the MACD indicator.
  • You can use one of 3 strategies.
  • You can now focus not only on the MACD signals for the chosen strategy, but also on the location of the price relative to the fast EMA line, on the direction and slope of the fast EMA line.
  • Signals do not redraw their values - if an arrow appears, it will remain on the chart.
  • Receive alerts about the appearance of signals in your terminal on your PC, mobile terminal and mail.

Strategies in this indicator:

  1. The MACD line crosses the signal line
  2. The MACD line crosses level 0
  3. The divergence of the fast and slow EMA lines above the set level (the level is set in the indicator settings in points)

Indicator Settings:

  • Strategy - Choosing a strategy
  • Fast EMA - Fast EMA Period
  • Slow EMA - The period of slow EMA
  • MACD SMA - The period of simple averaging of the divergence values
  • The level of divergence to determine the trend (points) - The maximum level of divergence of the fast and slow EMA lines to determine the strength of the trend.
  • Applied price - The applied price in the calculation of the MACD indicator
  • Alerts - Notification functions to the terminal, mobile terminal and mail.

Customize this indicator for yourself and make successful trades on the market! I wish you a successful trade!
Download the demo!


Reviews 6
marialo Lopez Alvarez
159
marialo Lopez Alvarez 2024.12.22 00:57 
 

Es muy bueno, fácil de comprender, he puesto el mismo con diferentes parámetros y me van excelentes. Gracias.

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2023.06.28 02:31 
 

This (as all the other indicators by you) is absolutely superb. Arrows do not redraw and show on start of new candle, not to confuse the user that the signal has occured during the previous candle. Well programmed with enough parameters to suit. If you can just configure the arrow to be located by users choice, that would make it perfect. The indicators are free for now, but these indicators are so good that I hope they get popular and seller can charge. I use it to confirm the price action that I see, I use all your indicators the same. One needs to understand MACD a little bit to make it useful, but thank you very much.

Niesler Fabrício
42
Niesler Fabrício 2022.09.12 16:42 
 

Excelente indicador. Me ajudou muito. Já pensou em combinar com outros? estou fazendo alguns teste bem interessantes. Um abraço.

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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The Fantastic ADX21
Anton Iudakov
4 (1)
Indicators
.See screenshots of the indicator. Uses information about the current trend. It is based on the classic ADX indicator. Gives a signal to enter a trade using a non-standard strategy. Settings: Name Description Period of ADX The period of the classic ADX indicator Distance between +D & -D lines Distance between + D and -D lines . Determines the strength of the trend. Freshness of the signal (bars) Checking the freshness of a buy or sell signal. Selects the very first signal in the span. The numbe
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Stochastic Arrow
Anton Iudakov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
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MFI arrow
Anton Iudakov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It contains two basic trading strategies: The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones. The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones. Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn. Alerts are also registered: Alerts Push notifications to the mobile terminal email Settings: MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator Lev
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The CCI arrows
Anton Iudakov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Doesn't redraw its signals. There are alerts for the incoming signal. It contains 2 strategies: Entry of the CCI line into the overbought zone (for buy trades ) / into the oversold zone (for sell trades ) Exit of the CCI line from the overbought area (for sell trades) / from the oversold area (for buy trades) Settings: Name Setting Description Period Period of the classic CCI indicator Price Ch
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Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
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The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Indicators
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
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The Quick Scalping
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed for fast scalping. The principle of operation of the indicator is based on the direction of the Moving Average. The period and sensitivity of the Moving Average can be adjusted for yourself in the indicator settings. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts. Advantages of the indicator: The free version is full, there are no additional purchases The arrows are not redrawn, the signal comes after co
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Anton Iudakov
4 (3)
Indicators
The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average. There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA To keep up to date with my latest products and ideas, join my telegram channel and subscribe to my profile. The link in my profile contacts - My profile   The indicator in
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The Trend Following
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend. Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color. Tool - any. Timeframe - any. Advantages The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are alert signals. Easy to use. Flexible settings. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. Settings Name Description Fast parameter The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one). Slow parameter The
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Anton Iudakov
4 (2)
Indicators
Advantages: Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color Arrows indicate confirmed signals It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes) Settings: Наименование Описание настройки Period of Flat Detector Number of bars / candles for analysis Period of EMA Period of EMA (Moving Average) Period of ATR Period of ATR (current timeframe) Coefficient of deviation Coefficient of deviati
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The Extreme System
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Defines extremes. This indicator consists of two parts. The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity. The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell. This system is suitable for all instruments. It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4. Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself. Configure lines deviation. Specify volatility coefficient. Advantages The indicator does not repaint
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Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator. I also recommend to see my EA   Night Zen Strategy: It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection. The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines. Settings: Stochastic Indicator Settings Indicator period Notification and Alert Settings
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Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading. It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30. You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period Alert - The function of enabling alerts. Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail In addition to this product, I recommend looking at my othe
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The Smart Hit System
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
This is the author's trading system. Designed for intraday trading. Signals are not rewritten. Suitable for any instrument and timeframe. You can enable alerts. Easy to use. See screenshots. Simple settings! Everything has already been done for you! The basis is the analysis of the current trend. The indicator is looking for a way out of accumulation. If you have been looking for a good trading system for a long time, then it is in front of you! Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discus
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The Fresh RSI
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
3 strategies with RSI! Alerts! Signal freshness check! The indicator is based on the classic RSI. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It includes 3 strategies: Entry of the RSI indicator into the overbought zone (for buy trades) / oversold (for sell trades) Exit of the RSI indicator from the overbought zone   (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) Touching the overbought limit (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) The indicator provides alerts. To enable them in the s
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RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
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The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
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Monitoring the situation
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
The indicator shows the current situation on 16 indicators and 10 strategies. Its values are formed based on the evaluation of the specified criteria for each strategy separately. As a result, we can observe on the chart the strength of all the indicators included in it, as well as additional logic. Advantages: Signals do not redraw their values. The arrow is drawn after confirmation. All types of alerts. Shows weak zones based on the evaluation results. The passing value of the score is dete
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The Cascade EA
Anton Iudakov
Experts
Multicurrency EA . Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit. Trades from local levels. There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread. Risk management. With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit. After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction. If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot lo
Night Zen
Anton Iudakov
Experts
A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
MCP MA strategies panel
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
MCP Stochastic strategies panel
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. In the settings, you can select the number of candles/bars on which the signal will still be displayed so that the trader takes it into account and does not miss it. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Stochastic strategies Strategies (represented in screenshots): The main line crosses the signal line
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
MCP MA strategies panel MT5
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
Filter:
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:54 
 

Not good

marialo Lopez Alvarez
159
marialo Lopez Alvarez 2024.12.22 00:57 
 

Es muy bueno, fácil de comprender, he puesto el mismo con diferentes parámetros y me van excelentes. Gracias.

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2023.06.28 02:31 
 

This (as all the other indicators by you) is absolutely superb. Arrows do not redraw and show on start of new candle, not to confuse the user that the signal has occured during the previous candle. Well programmed with enough parameters to suit. If you can just configure the arrow to be located by users choice, that would make it perfect. The indicators are free for now, but these indicators are so good that I hope they get popular and seller can charge. I use it to confirm the price action that I see, I use all your indicators the same. One needs to understand MACD a little bit to make it useful, but thank you very much.

Niesler Fabrício
42
Niesler Fabrício 2022.09.12 16:42 
 

Excelente indicador. Me ajudou muito. Já pensou em combinar com outros? estou fazendo alguns teste bem interessantes. Um abraço.

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2022.04.11 22:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Iudakov
21246
Reply from developer Anton Iudakov 2022.04.11 22:39
Lol. It's not the first time you've left an incompetent review. You know absolutely nothing about trading. I advise you not to do trading, you will save your money. This indicator interprets the data of the classic MACD indicator and does not give accurate buy or sell signals. But you can also use flexible settings for this. Or maybe everything is much simpler, and you are offended by life judging by the description of your profile.
PAVEL KARAKULOV
437
PAVEL KARAKULOV 2022.04.10 19:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Iudakov
21246
Reply from developer Anton Iudakov 2022.04.10 21:36
The strategy for determining the weakness of the trend is in the default settings. It remains only to change the level of divergence, this is indicated in the points
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