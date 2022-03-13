PSAR wiht trend and alerts

4

The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average.

There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw.

I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA

To keep up to date with my latest products and ideas, join my telegram channel and subscribe to my profile. The link in my profile contacts - My profile 

The indicator includes 3 basic strategies:

  1. Classic strategy. Only Parabolic SAR is used. Signals are given when the position of the indicator changes relative to the price.
  2. Signals from Parabolic SAR together with the position of the price relative to the Moving Average. A buy signal appears if there is a Parabolic SAR signal and the price is above the Moving Average. It's the same with sales.
  3. Signals from the Parabolic SAR together with the direction of the Moving Average. A buy signal appears if there is a Parabolic SAR signal and the Moving Average looks up. It's the same with sales. To determine the direction of the Moving Average, you must specify a range of bars in the settings. (See screenshots)
    Settings:
    Name Description
    Strategy Choosing a strategy
    PSAR step PSAR Step
    PSAR maximum Maximum PSAR
    Displaying the Moving average & PSAR Displaying the PSAR and Moving Average indicators on the chart
    Period of Moving Average Moving Average Period
    Shift of Moving Average Moving Average Shift
    Applied price of Moving Average The applied price in the Moving Average
    Method of Moving Average Moving Average Method
    The number of bars to determine the direction The number of bars to determine the direction of the Moving Average
    Alerts Permission for alerts
    Push notifications Permission to send notifications to the mobile terminal
    e-mail Permission to send notifications to email


    Enjoy your use. I wish you successful trading!

    See also my other products here - My products


    Reviews 4
    bacheev80
    46
    bacheev80 2022.05.29 08:33 
     

    Хороший индикатор. Четко дает сигналы трех видов, удобно для дополнительной фильтрации собственных стратегий.

    yoshi0077
    24
    yoshi0077 2023.11.01 11:07 
     

    このインジケータを使ってポンド円の自動売買をしています。 ステップ0.005のパラボリックに触れても即損切りにならないところが良いですね。 ５分足で２番の戦略が良いです。 自動売買のフィルターには５分足のリアル雲とストキャスティクスの５分足、１５分足、３０分足を使用し、指標発表ではストップ無しです。 これからも楽しませて頂きます。 ありがとうございました。

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    Filter:
    kumskoy
    154
    kumskoy 2025.01.10 21:40 
     

    не "зашёл" , отстой . я удалил .

    yoshi0077
    24
    yoshi0077 2023.11.01 11:07 
     

    このインジケータを使ってポンド円の自動売買をしています。 ステップ0.005のパラボリックに触れても即損切りにならないところが良いですね。 ５分足で２番の戦略が良いです。 自動売買のフィルターには５分足のリアル雲とストキャスティクスの５分足、１５分足、３０分足を使用し、指標発表ではストップ無しです。 これからも楽しませて頂きます。 ありがとうございました。

    bacheev80
    46
    bacheev80 2022.05.29 08:33 
     

    Хороший индикатор. Четко дает сигналы трех видов, удобно для дополнительной фильтрации собственных стратегий.

    PAVEL KARAKULOV
    437
    PAVEL KARAKULOV 2022.03.27 13:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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