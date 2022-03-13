PSAR wiht trend and alerts

The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average.

There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw.

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The indicator includes 3 basic strategies:

Classic strategy. Only Parabolic SAR is used. Signals are given when the position of the indicator changes relative to the price. Signals from Parabolic SAR together with the position of the price relative to the Moving Average. A buy signal appears if there is a Parabolic SAR signal and the price is above the Moving Average. It's the same with sales. Signals from the Parabolic SAR together with the direction of the Moving Average. A buy signal appears if there is a Parabolic SAR signal and the Moving Average looks up. It's the same with sales. To determine the direction of the Moving Average, you must specify a range of bars in the settings. (See screenshots)

Name Description Strategy Choosing a strategy PSAR step PSAR Step PSAR maximum Maximum PSAR Displaying the Moving average & PSAR Displaying the PSAR and Moving Average indicators on the chart Period of Moving Average Moving Average Period Shift of Moving Average Moving Average Shift Applied price of Moving Average The applied price in the Moving Average Method of Moving Average Moving Average Method The number of bars to determine the direction The number of bars to determine the direction of the Moving Average Alerts Permission for alerts Push notifications Permission to send notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail Permission to send notifications to email





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