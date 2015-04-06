Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne EA – Smart Trading Made Simple

Bruce Wayne EA is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed to help you trade the market with confidence and discipline. It combines smart strategies, risk management, and automation to give you consistent and controlled trading performance.

🚀 Key Advantages

  • Fully Automated Trading – Trades for you 24/7 without emotions.
  • Smart Entry System – Uses proven strategies to find high-probability trade setups.
  • Risk Management Built-In – Protects your account by controlling lot size and risk per trade.
  • Beginner Friendly – Easy to install and use, even if you’re new to trading.
  • Customizable Settings – Adjust the EA to match your trading style.
  • Stable Performance – Designed for consistent results, not risky gambling.

⚙️ Features

  • Trend detection for smarter trade direction
  • Automatic buy and sell execution
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
  • Trailing Stop to lock in profits
  • Works on multiple pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, NASDAQ, Forex pairs)
  • Time filter (choose when the EA trades)
  • News/spread filter (avoid risky conditions)

🧾 Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent
    Controls how much of your account is risked per trade (e.g., 1% = low risk).
  • LotSize
    Fixed lot size if you don’t want automatic risk calculation.
  • StopLoss (SL)
    Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in loss.
  • TakeProfit (TP)
    Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in profit.
  • TrailingStop
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves.
  • MaxTrades
    Maximum number of trades allowed at the same time.
  • TradingHoursStart / TradingHoursEnd
    Set the time range when the EA is allowed to trade.
  • MagicNumber
    Unique ID to track the EA’s trades.

💡 Why Choose Bruce Wayne EA?

Because it trades with discipline, logic, and strategy — just like a professional trader. No emotions, no guesswork, just smart execution.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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