Second entrance

The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator.

I also recommend to see my EA Night Zen

Strategy:

It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection.

The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines.

Settings:

  • Stochastic Indicator Settings
  • Indicator period
  • Notification and Alert Settings
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Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
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Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
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Vs-s 2022.12.21 11:05 
 

Полная шляпа, которая не имеет ничего... слив и только слив

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