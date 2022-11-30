Second entrance

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- Indicators
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Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator.
I also recommend to see my EA Night Zen
Strategy:
It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection.
The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines.
Settings:
- Stochastic Indicator Settings
- Indicator period
- Notification and Alert Settings
Полная шляпа, которая не имеет ничего... слив и только слив