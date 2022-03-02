MFI arrow
- Indicators
- Anton Iudakov
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator.
I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA
It contains two basic trading strategies:
- The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones.
- The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones.
Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn.
Alerts are also registered:
- Alerts
- Push notifications to the mobile terminal
Settings:
- MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator
- Level UP - overbought level
- Level DOWN - oversold level
- Strategy - choosing a strategy
- Alerts - alerts
I also recommend you to get acquainted with my other products:
Have a good trade!
Useful indicator!