The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator.

It contains two basic trading strategies:
  1. The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones.
  2. The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones.
Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn.

Alerts are also registered:
  1. Alerts
  2. Push notifications to the mobile terminal
  3. email
Settings:
  • MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator
  • Level UP - overbought level
  • Level DOWN - oversold level
  • Strategy - choosing a strategy
  • Alerts - alerts
Evgeny Belyaev
91047
2022.03.06 18:21 
 

Useful indicator!

Useful indicator!

Reply to review