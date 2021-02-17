Easy Backtest

Easy Backtest

Backtesting your trading strategy is the most important thing which every successful trader knows very well.

Easy Backtest is the perfect solution to test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4, using all available historical data.

You can place orders: BUY, SELL, pending orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit, and you can modify them at any time.

You can close orders individually or all at once, and also breakeven

the same like you do it in live trading.

The play button in Strategy Tester must be pressed for orders executions!


try the demo version now!

and please leave your feedback after the test, I am very interested in what you think about it, in this way I can possibly improve something. thank you :)





  



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jacek 2024.07.20 09:52 
 

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