The Extreme System

Defines extremes.

This indicator consists of two parts.

The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity.

The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell.

This system is suitable for all instruments.

It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4.

Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself.

Configure lines deviation.

Specify volatility coefficient.

Advantages

The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are signal alerts. Perfect for intraday scalping.

Settings:

Name Description Indicator period Indicator period Deviation Deviation of lines Trend Strength Factor Volatility Ratio. Set values from 0.1 to 1.0 Distance for arrows Distance to draw the arrow of the corresponding signal.

If 0 - will be drawn at the opening point of the candle. Alerts Alert permission.





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https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller

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