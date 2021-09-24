The Extreme System
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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- Version: 1.0
Defines extremes.
This indicator consists of two parts.
- The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity.
- The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell.
This system is suitable for all instruments.
It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4.
Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself.
- Configure lines deviation.
- Specify volatility coefficient.
Advantages
- The indicator does not repaint its signals.
- There are signal alerts.
- Perfect for intraday scalping.
Settings:
|Name
|Description
|Indicator period
|Indicator period
|Deviation
|Deviation of lines
|Trend Strength Factor
|Volatility Ratio. Set values from 0.1 to 1.0
|Distance for arrows
|Distance to draw the arrow of the corresponding signal.
If 0 - will be drawn at the opening point of the candle.
|Alerts
|Alert permission.
Also see other products of this author:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.