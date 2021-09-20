The Day Scalping System
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 1.0
Scalping indicator.
It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend.
Recommended timeframe - M5.
Advantages:
- Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position.
- The indicator does not redraw its signals.
- There are alert signals.
- It is a great tool for day trading.
Settings:
|Name
|Description
|Period
|Indicator period
|Range of each bar in the period (pp.)
|The maximum size of each candle in the indicator period. Indicated in points.
If there are no signals for a long time at the default settings, it means that the market is highly volatile. It is recommended to increase this parameter after looking at the history.
|The width of the channel period (pp.)
|The maximum channel size for the indicator period. Indicated in points. Here's a similar recommendation.
|Distance of the arrow from the entry point (pp.)
|Distance to draw the arrow of the corresponding signal. Indicated in points.
If 0, it will be drawn at the opening point of the candlestick.
|Alerts
|Alert permission.
Also see other products of this author:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
Good indicator, thank you