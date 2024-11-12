Steady Flow MT5


Steady Flow MT5 is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns.

  • Protected by stop loss and take profit
  • The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies
  • Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
  • Continuously generating profits
  • Can trade full time in all conditions
  • Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
  • This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick data (2003-2021)

Steady Flow MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69852

Steady Flow MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69751


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Minimum deposit: $100+ 
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:100+ leverage       
  • Backtest with "1 minute OHLC" modeling quality. This mode already makes possible the usage of Trailing Stop and viewing the price dynamics on other timeframes.
  • If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • LotsizeRisk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Profits - Balance / Target / TPSL, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = money target, TPSL = take profit & stop loss} 
  • ProfitRisk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
  • Target_money - target profit, currency unit  
  • TradeMode - Auto/Manual
    • Auto - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method and manage the trading frequency automatically.
    • Manual - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method manually by the user.
      • SL_Method - SL/SL_ATR
      • SL - stop loss ,pips
      • TP - take profit ,pips
      • ATR_Period - ATR averaging period
      • xATR - ATR Multiplier
    • UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
    • TrailingStop - trailing stop size  ,pips
    • TrailingStep - trailing step size  ,pips
    • Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
    • FPCloseAll - Close all orders once total floating profit reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
    • Set_FPClose - Percent / Money
    • FPPercent - floating profit in percentage, assume the account equity increases by 10%
    • FPMoney - floating profit in money
    • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
    • Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
    • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
    • DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
    • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
    • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
    • MinBars - minimum bars required
    • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
    • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
    • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
    • End_Min - set time to end minute
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
    • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
    • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
    • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
    • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
    • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
    • UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
    • StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
    • StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
    • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
    • currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
    • event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
    • DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
    • color_line - Line color
    • style_line - Line drawing style 


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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
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