Steady Flow MT5
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 8.3
- Updated: 12 November 2024
- Activations: 20
Steady Flow MT5 is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns.
- Protected by stop loss and take profit
- The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies
- Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
- Continuously generating profits
- Can trade full time in all conditions
- Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
- This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick data (2003-2021)
Steady Flow MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69852
Steady Flow MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69751
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Minimum deposit: $100+
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:100+ leverage
- Backtest with "1 minute OHLC" modeling quality. This mode already makes possible the usage of Trailing Stop and viewing the price dynamics on other timeframes.
- If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase
- Initial_Lot - initial lot size
- LotsizeRisk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
- Profits - Balance / Target / TPSL, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = money target, TPSL = take profit & stop loss}
- ProfitRisk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
- Target_money - target profit, currency unit
- TradeMode - Auto/Manual
- Auto - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method and manage the trading frequency automatically.
- Manual - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method manually by the user.
- SL_Method - SL/SL_ATR
- SL - stop loss ,pips
- TP - take profit ,pips
- ATR_Period - ATR averaging period
- xATR - ATR Multiplier
- UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size ,pips
- TrailingStep - trailing step size ,pips
- Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
- FPCloseAll - Close all orders once total floating profit reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
- Set_FPClose - Percent / Money
- FPPercent - floating profit in percentage, assume the account equity increases by 10%
- FPMoney - floating profit in money
- DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
- Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage
- MinBars - minimum bars required
- Start_Hour - set time to start hour
- Start_Min - set time to start minute
- End_Hour - set time to end hour
- End_Min - set time to end minute
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
- StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
- event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
- DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
- color_line - Line color
- style_line - Line drawing style