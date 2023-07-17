Barber Scalper MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 July 2023
- Activations: 5
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :
✔ Correct entry moment.
✔ Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.
✔ Support and Resistance.
✔ Self-optimize TP and SL.
To do it Barber Scalper is using :
✔ Data from few time frames at the same time.
✔ Over 10 unique code functions.
✔ 44 price action patterns.
✔ 8 indicators.
Other properties :
✔ The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1.
✔ Barber Scalper trades often which gives you opportunity to earn faster in quite short time.
✔ Has been forward tested and did a great job without using optimization since 01.01.2023. This means that we can confidently say that the following months should also be profitable thanks to its self-optimization capapilities.
⚠️Parameters:
➡️ Lot Calculation
Lot Type // Fixed/Auto
LotCalc // If lot type = Auto, Lot calculation by Equity/Balance
FixLot // Fixed Lot Size
LotIncrease // The amount of the balance/equity to increase the lot
➡️ Spread // Spread (-1 = disable)
➡️ Trading Hours Filter
UseTF //ON/OFF
StartHour // Start trading hour
StartMin // Start trading minute
EndHour // No new trades hour
EndMin // No new trades minute
TradeOnMonday // Trade on Monday
TradeOnTuesday // Trade on Tuesday
TradeOnWednesday // Trade on Wednesday
TradeOnThursday // Trade on Thursday
TradeOnFriday // Trade on Friday
⚠️ Recommendations :
➡️ Account type: Raw Spread (lowest spread possible)
➡️ Timeframe: M2
➡️ Pair: USDJPY
➡️ Minimum Deposit: $100
➡️ Recommended deposit: $1000
➡️ Leverage: 1:20+ (Recommended 1:500)
⚠️ After purchase, please contact me about adding to the group on Telegram. ⚠️
There are only 1/3 copies of the Barber Scalper MT5 left for current price. After that the price will increase.
Start your journey with Barber Scalper MT5 and unleash the potential of your investments. Thanks to a proven strategy and unique technology, you can trade with confidence and achieve your financial goals without spending a single moment in front of your computer. Save time and earn money today.
Risk Warning:
Before you buy Barber Scalper MT5 please be aware of the risks involved.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).