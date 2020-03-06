Prop Firm Mastery MT5

The Prop Firm Mastery EA is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for multi-symbol trading with advanced correlation filters to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures only the strongest Buy and Sell setups by analyzing correlation strength between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to five symbols simultaneously.


Take control of your trading and achieve consistency with a tool that adapts to your strategy.


Key Features:

  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Trade up to five symbols with one EA, allowing you to diversify and hedge your positions effectively.
  • Pending Order Execution: Automatically place pending BUY and SELL orders at predetermined times with configurable shifts, ensuring you capture optimal market moves.
  • Advanced Correlation Filters: Enjoy unparalleled control with individual correlation filters for each symbol. Only trigger trades when your instruments exhibit strong positive or negative correlation with your chosen reference pairs, refining your trade quality.
  • Technical Filters Integration: Leverage built-in MA, Bollinger bands and RSI filters alongside dynamic ATR-based lot scaling for smart risk management and enhanced entry precision.
  • Basket Profit Management: Protect your gains with progressive basket trailing, basket take profit, and basket stop loss settings that automatically manage your portfolio profit/loss thresholds.
  • Customizable Time & Day Filters: Set your trading hours and days precisely to align with your preferred market sessions.
  • Intuitive Order Management: Benefit from advanced order handling that re-creates pending orders if price deviations exceed your defined threshold.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Easily adjust settings via the input parameters to match your trading style, whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor.


