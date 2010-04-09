FSilverTrend

FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading

FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements.

Key Features:

  • Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.
  •  Smart Filters: Incorporates advanced techniques to avoid false signals and optimize the success rate of trades.
  •  Automated Risk Management: Defines strategic Stop Loss and Take Profit, adjusting parameters based on volatility and market conditions.
  •  Optimized for USD/JPY: Adapted to the particularities of this pair, taking advantage of its high liquidity and characteristic movement patterns.
  •  Flexible Configuration: Allows you to customize key parameters such as position sizing, risk levels and trend filters.

Why choose FSilverTrend?
  1. Full Automation: Executes trades without manual intervention, allowing you to optimize trading time.
  2. Strategic Approach: Designed to avoid trades in sideways markets and take advantage of impulsive movements.
  3. Adaptability: Compatible with different market conditions, adjusting its operation to maximize the trading time.






More from author
FGoldTrends
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
This EA allows you to accurately follow the trend of GOLD. The operation of the EA is simple, when the EA detects an entry signal it will continue with that entry until it detects that the trend has been exhausted and will exit. You can configure whether to enter and exit immediately or give it a margin bars. This EA is different from FCryptoTrends and is specialized in gold.  Also in this EA we have as a novelty the risk management and the trailing stop. Widely configurable, you can choose the
FREE
FCryptoTrends
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
This EA allows you to accurately follow the trend of your favorite cryptocurrency. The operation of the EA is simple, when the EA detects an entry signal it will continue with that entry until it detects that the trend has been exhausted and will exit. You can configure whether to enter and exit immediately or give it a margin bars. Widely configurable, you can choose the timeframe, I recommend 1H and 4H the latter with a superb drawdown. You can choose whether to buy or sell, so when the uptr
FREE
FTrades tiny
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FTrades is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize efficiency in intraday trading. This [EA] gets BuyStop and SellStop entry signals in a certain range. This EA uses trailing stop that you can configure to your liking and you can indicate the timeframe where you want to make the trades. You can also trade with lots or percentages. The best performing pairs are EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD. I recommend using it from M15 or higher. This version Ftrades lite only allows you buy or sells.
FREE
FCandles Smoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FCandle Smoothed Tired of market noise and false signals ruining your trades? FCandle Smoothed is the solution you've been looking for. Our innovative MQL5 strategy is designed to smooth trading candles and give you a clear, precise market view. Identify the best entry and exit points with filtered and reliable signals. Reduce market noise and avoid false breakouts with our optimized algorithm. Suitable for any trader, whether you're a beginner or advanced, this strategy adapts to any trading st
FREE
Ftrades
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FTrades is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize efficiency in intraday trading. This [EA] gets BuyStop and SellStop entry signals in a certain range. This EA uses trailing stop that you can configure to your liking and you can indicate the timeframe where you want to make the trades. You can also trade with lots or percentages. The best performing pairs are EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD. I recommend using it from M15 or higher. Free until February 15th
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
