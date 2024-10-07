Steady Flow
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 8.4
- Updated: 7 October 2024
- Activations: 20
Steady Flow is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns.
- Protected by stop loss and take profit
- The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies
- Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
- Continuously generating profits
- Can trade full time in all conditions
- Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
- This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick data (2003-2021)
Steady Flow MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69852
Steady Flow MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69751
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Minimum deposit: $100+
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:100+ leverage
- Backtest with "1 minute OHLC" modeling quality. This mode already makes possible the usage of Trailing Stop and viewing the price dynamics on other timeframes.
- If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase
- Initial_Lot - initial lot size
- LotsizeRisk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
- Profits - Balance / Target / TPSL, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = money target, TPSL = take profit & stop loss}
- ProfitRisk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
- Target_money - target profit, currency unit
- TradeMode - Auto/Manual
- Auto - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method and manage the trading frequency automatically.
- Manual - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method manually by the user.
- SL_Method - SL/SL_ATR
- SL - stop loss ,pips
- TP - take profit ,pips
- ATR_Period - ATR averaging period
- xATR - ATR Multiplier
- UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size ,pips
- TrailingStep - trailing step size ,pips
- Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
- FPCloseAll - Close all orders once total floating profit reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
- Set_FPClose - Percent / Money
- FPPercent - floating profit in percentage, assume the account equity increases by 10%
- FPMoney - floating profit in money
- DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
- Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- News Filtering Function:
- URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
- NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left