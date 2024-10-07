Steady Flow


Steady Flow is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns.

  • Protected by stop loss and take profit
  • The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies
  • Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
  • Continuously generating profits
  • Can trade full time in all conditions
  • Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
  • This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick data (2003-2021)

Steady Flow MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69852

Steady Flow MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69751


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Minimum deposit: $100+ 
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:100+ leverage       
  • Backtest with "1 minute OHLC" modeling quality. This mode already makes possible the usage of Trailing Stop and viewing the price dynamics on other timeframes.
  • If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • LotsizeRisk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Profits - Balance / Target / TPSL, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = money target, TPSL = take profit & stop loss} 
  • ProfitRisk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
  • Target_money - target profit, currency unit  
  • TradeMode - Auto/Manual
    • Auto - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method and manage the trading frequency automatically.
    • Manual - Set parameters, choose a cut-loss method manually by the user.
      • SL_Method - SL/SL_ATR
      • SL - stop loss ,pips
      • TP - take profit ,pips
      • ATR_Period - ATR averaging period
      • xATR - ATR Multiplier
  • UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size  ,pips
  • TrailingStep - trailing step size  ,pips
  • Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
  • FPCloseAll - Close all orders once total floating profit reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
  • Set_FPClose - Percent / Money
  • FPPercent - floating profit in percentage, assume the account equity increases by 10%
  • FPMoney - floating profit in money
  • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
  • Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
  • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading 
  • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset 
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • News Filtering Function:
  • URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
  • NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart   
  • LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
  • ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter  
  • HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
  • NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter  
  • StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
  • StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
  • CloseProfitableTrades  - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news  
  • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
  • DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines  
  • LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
  • ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
  • HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter 
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
  • Top - distance from the top
  • Left - distance from the left



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