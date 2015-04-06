Algorithmic trading

Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the market using prices and not indicators, it can trade on all currency pairs.



What do you get when buying an Algorithmic trading robot?

  • You will receive a robot that trades using the scalping system.
  • You will receive advice from our trader throughout the entire work with the robot.
  • You will constantly receive new updates to the robot for free.
  • You will receive one more of our robots as a gift for free.
  • You will get a FREE VPS server for trading with this robot for 1 month.
  • You will receive $ 100 to your trading account to start trading. This is the minimum recommended amount to start trading.
  • We will subscribe you for free to our private telegram chat with trade recommendations and other useful news and chips.


Advantages of the Algorithmic trading robot:

  • The robot trades using the scalping system.
  • The robot works on all timeframes.
  • The robot works on most major currency pairs.
  • The robot is very easy to set up.
  • The robot protects the funds using the set Stop Loss.
  • You can specify the size of the lots of trades to be opened in the robot's settings.



Robot settings:

  • Modification_step - indicate the step of order modification. Indicates the average allowable step for the order modification grid.
  • period_long - in this parameter we specify the threshold value for opening and modifying orders. In fact, this indicator works as a filter for opening new deals.
  • Delete - indicate at what distance from the opening of a pending order it will be deleted. When the price passes the given number of points from an open pending order, it will be automatically deleted.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size.
  • FixedLot - if this parameter is greater than 0, the robot will open orders with this fixed value. If the value is 0, the robot will open trades as a% of the deposit.
  • AutoLots - specify the lot size as a percentage of the deposit. Works only if FixedLot = 0.
  • Max_Spread - the maximum spread at which new orders will be opened.
  • Slippage - slippage delay for opening orders.
  • Magic - the magic number of the robot. A unique number is indicated for each robot launched on the terminal.
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Experts
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Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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