Algorithmic trading
- Experts
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the market using prices and not indicators, it can trade on all currency pairs.
What do you get when buying an Algorithmic trading robot?
- You will receive a robot that trades using the scalping system.
- You will receive advice from our trader throughout the entire work with the robot.
- You will constantly receive new updates to the robot for free.
- You will receive one more of our robots as a gift for free.
- You will get a FREE VPS server for trading with this robot for 1 month.
- You will receive $ 100 to your trading account to start trading. This is the minimum recommended amount to start trading.
- We will subscribe you for free to our private telegram chat with trade recommendations and other useful news and chips.
Advantages of the Algorithmic trading robot:
- The robot trades using the scalping system.
- The robot works on all timeframes.
- The robot works on most major currency pairs.
- The robot is very easy to set up.
- The robot protects the funds using the set Stop Loss.
- You can specify the size of the lots of trades to be opened in the robot's settings.
Robot settings:
- Modification_step - indicate the step of order modification. Indicates the average allowable step for the order modification grid.
- period_long - in this parameter we specify the threshold value for opening and modifying orders. In fact, this indicator works as a filter for opening new deals.
- Delete - indicate at what distance from the opening of a pending order it will be deleted. When the price passes the given number of points from an open pending order, it will be automatically deleted.
- StopLoss - stop loss size.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size.
- FixedLot - if this parameter is greater than 0, the robot will open orders with this fixed value. If the value is 0, the robot will open trades as a% of the deposit.
- AutoLots - specify the lot size as a percentage of the deposit. Works only if FixedLot = 0.
- Max_Spread - the maximum spread at which new orders will be opened.
- Slippage - slippage delay for opening orders.
- Magic - the magic number of the robot. A unique number is indicated for each robot launched on the terminal.