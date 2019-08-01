PureDailyAdvanced

Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.

2. Only 5 currencies works together. You can add daily all 25 currencies but experts open orders ( if conditions met ) only five of them. This because margin problem in the small accounts.

Standart "PureDailyEA" 's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while.

It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity.

If he sees the winning potential of the current open order as high, he will open an additional winwin order.

If a re-entry condition has occurred in the same direction, a new cross order can be issued.

The lot amounts of the additional orders opened can be adjusted according to your preference.

All orders that are opened in the same currency are evaluated in the same basket and realized at the target profit taking level to be determined by the user, or if the probability that the transactions in the opposite direction increase, the loss is provided from all open orders.

All expert parameters left to the user's choice are determined numerically only. These values are left explicit for optimization in other instruments.

Current values are for the EURUSD Daily chart.

The strategy test results shown in the image are prepared on a daily chart of EURUSD with a starting lot of 0.10 for a deposit of 1000 USD. The test interval is from 01.01.2019 to 20.07.2019.





Input Parameters :

lots : Begining lots default is 0.10,

maxspread: Using open orders as maximum. default parameter too high you must decrease this for your broker.

crossfactor: The amount to be used in the next order to be opened. This is the amount to be added to the lot amount in the current open order.

winwinfactor: The amount to be used in the next order to be opened. This is the amount to be added to the lot amount in the current open order.

winwinlimit : winwin rule limit.

extorderslimit : extra cross order limit.

pendinglimit : pending order limit.

profitlimit : using for quick target hits.

targetprofit : as numeric.

last 5 inputs are only numeric. These are parameters that can be optimized but have no numerical meaning. The expert will evaluate these numbers according to the instrument you use and your broker conditions.